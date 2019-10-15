15 October 2019 – the overnight press release

Urgent action needed in mental health and learning disability services – Lib Dems
Today the publication of CQC’s ‘State of Care 2018/19’ report reveals a rise of inpatient services for people with learning disabilities and/or autism that were rated inadequate.
The report also shows a rise of child and adolescent mental health inpatient services rated inadequate.
Responding to the report, Liberal Democrat Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Vince Cable said:
It is rare for a public body such as the Care Quality Commission to be so scathing of the effects of Government policy. Their honesty is to be congratulated.
They highlight graphically the decline in standards for mental health and learning disability inpatient services. This means some of the most vulnerable are not receiving anything like the standards of care that they need.
Staffing shortages, coupled with inadequate funding solutions has meant the strained care system is beginning to crack.
Liberal Democrats have long argued that mental health in particular should be raised to parity with other forms of healthcare.
Yesterday’s Queen’s Speech pays lip service to improvements in these services but it must be followed up with real resources.