14 October 2019 – today’s press releases

Jane Dodds: TV License changes detrimental to dementia sufferers
Jane Dodds, MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, is calling on the Government to restore BBC funding in order to protect free TV licenses.
The BBC recently announced that, due to budget cuts from the UK Government, they are moving to scrap the blanket free TV licenses for over-75s and instead only offering them to people claiming Pension Credit.
These licenses have been provided by the BBC since 2000 and approximately 4.5 million households currently receive a free TV license.
Jane Dodds, Member of Parliament for Brecon and Radnorshire, said:
The scrapping of free TV licenses for over-75s will have a huge impact on people’s mental wellbeing.
For many people, and especially those living with dementia, their only interaction with the outside world is through their television. If they lose this positive stimulation it will only make them feel more isolated and alone.
The move to restrict it to just those claiming pension credit means many will lose out, with over 3 million people currently eligible at risk of having it revoked. It will also make it harder for people to apply, further impacting those living with dementia.
The Government should have never put the BBC in this place to begin with. They need to restore the BBC’s funding in full so that they can continue to produce the quality content they are famous for without having to make these cutbacks, which will have such a damaging impact on our communities.
Swinson: Queen’s speech is a charade
Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson has today slammed this Queen’s speech as nothing more that a “charade.” Jo Swinson said:
This Queen’s speech is a charade.
Boris Johnson is pursuing a Brexit deal that will be hugely damaging for our economy, our NHS and our security.
There is nothing in this Queen’s speech that will bring comfort to the factory worker set to lose their job, or the families struggling to put food on the table because of his Brexit policy.
The Liberal Democrats want to stop Brexit, and keep the best deal we have as members of the European Union.
Fifa and UEFA must take action against racist abuse of players
Responding to reports of racist chants by fans at the Bulgaria vs England match, Liberal Democrat Shadow DCMS Secretary Layla Moran said:
It is appalling to see players subjected to this kind of abuse and discrimination.
There is a long way to go in some areas regarding equality and inclusivity, and it is entirely right that tonight our players and staff have stood up for the values we hold here in our society.
Both Fifa and UEFA need to take serious action against anyone found to be abusing players, and if necessary, punish countries by playing their matches behind closed doors or banning teams. This behaviour can not be tolerated.