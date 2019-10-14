Jo: A politics of hope and inclusion, firmly set on a better future

Jo made us all look up today.

Wearing a dress the colour of sunshine, she showed the country a brighter future away from the relentless grind of Brexit.

Certainly, she told Boris Johnson in no uncertain terms how damaging Brexit would be for the country and exactly why the Liberal Democrats would not be supporting his Queen’s Speech. But she went beyond that and painted a picture of much more pleasant future once Brexit has been stopped.

"The Queen's speech is predicated on the UK leaving the EU in just over two weeks – and analysis after analysis shows that this will leave a massive hole in public finances." – @joswinson We must #StopBrexit 👉 https://t.co/Mp2XkNJx4v pic.twitter.com/MBNBRv4MgU — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) October 14, 2019

She drew a parallel every woman in politics, or, for that matter, who ever goes to meetings, will recognise:

Whether it's a Labour red-Brexit, or a Tory blue-Brexit, the Liberal Democrats are clear: there is no form of Brexit that will be good for Britain. @joswinson responding to the #QueensSpeech Join the fight to stop Brexit 👇👇https://t.co/Mp2XkNJx4v pic.twitter.com/zDCxRoIc0H — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) October 14, 2019

She had some special words for EU nationals – after she had cited some examples of the stress people had to go through to get settled status.

Britain is better than the divisive politics of Boris Johnson – we don't turn our backs on those who have played their part in our country. @joswinson #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/RD5i35dxq2 — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) October 14, 2019

You can read her whole speech over on the party website. This is my favourite part:

I’ve said this before in this House, and I’ll say it again. I relish the opportunity to take on the Prime Minister in a General Election. And I cannot wait to take to the country the positive alternative vision that people deserve. A vision for a country where if you work hard and play by the rules, you are rewarded with a decent home and enough to get by and live with dignity. Where every child and young person is nurtured and supported to become whatever they want to be, no matter who their parents are, how much money they have, or the colour of their skin. And where the most vulnerable among us can always get the help they need, with no judgement or sanction. Mr Speaker, we know our country is better than what this Government wants it to be. I know that we can be open, generous and collaborative. And I know our politics can be one of hope and inclusion, firmly set on the better future we want to create. But all this Government wants to do is turn us into an insular, closed and selfish country. Trading in fear and division to get their way. That’s what this Queen’s Speech is all about. And that’s why the Liberal Democrats will not be voting for it.

Jo has talked about a more loving country, of transforming our economy in favour of people and planet. That is so much more satisfying and inspiring to hear than the bullying and scapegoating you hear from the Prime Minister and the extreme right of his party and, to a certain extent, to the Leader of the Opposition and the extreme left of his.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings