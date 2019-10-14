The Voice

The Lib Dems have a new Chief Executive

By | Mon 14th October 2019 - 8:34 pm

Mike Dixon, currently Chief Executive of Addaction, a mental health, drug, alcohol and young persons charity, has been appointed Chief Executive of the Liberal Democrats. He will start his new role next Monday, 21st October.

He was previously Assistant Chief Executive at Citizens’ Advice.

Mike said:

I’m delighted to take on this role. We’ve just had our best ever European election results and new members are joining all the time, taking us to record levels of membership. Millions of people want the country to stop Brexit and focus on things like the climate emergency, investing in schools and people’s mental health.

I’m looking forward to getting started next week. We’ve got a great team, inspirational political leadership and a thriving, inclusive party. If you want change, join us today.

Sal Brinton added:

I am delighted Mike Dixon will be taking on this crucial role at such an exciting time for the Liberal Democrats.

Mike’s experience in senior management and at leading organisations will be hugely valuable to the continuing growth of the party off the back of successive election campaigns which have put the Liberal Democrats back in a strong position in UK politics.

And Jo had her words of welcome:

I am delighted to welcome Mike Dixon as the new Chief Executive of the Liberal Democrats.

Mike’s experience at campaigning organisations will help to build on the tremendous successes the Liberal Democrats have had in the local and European elections.

The Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain and I look forward to working with Mike so we can continue to grow the party and stop Brexit.

