Kurds, Turks, Syria and hypocrisy

I’ll begin by making two things clear. The first is that Trump’s sudden decision to pull US troops out of eastern Syria is self-evidently irresponsible and very foolish. The other is that Turkey’s invasion will cause yet further civilian suffering and I suspect it will ultimately solve nothing. But now I’ve made these two admissions, I want to share some uncomfortable thoughts about the way this new conflict taking place within the borders of Syria is being perceived.

While Turkey’s invasion has hit the headlines, the regime bombing of Idlib and attacks on the ground receive almost no attention by comparison, even though this other conflict has been going on for months and far more blood is being shed. This highlights a sad truth about media coverage of Syria’s implosion over the last eight years. Much of the time Syria tends only to receive coverage when something ghastly happens that strikes a particular chord with a Western audience, or potentially affects us directly: the death of Marie Colvin, the use of chemical weapons, the refugees “swarming” towards Europe and (who knows?) our shores. Above all else, the rise and (temporary or permanent?) eclipse of ISIS.

Several hundred thousand Syrians had died and millions been displaced before the first chemical weapons attacks, and our governments had done next to nothing except mislead Syrians by giving them the false comfort that we were with them. If you look at history, you see that it was ever thus. Syria forms part of that area known as the Middle East where Western powers have always sacrificed the rights and wishes of the local people to their own strategic interests. Remember how Britain and France betrayed the Arab people of Syria and Palestine after the First World War.

Are the Kurds in eastern Syria just the latest in a line of Western “proxies” to be betrayed in this way? Yes, and no. Yes, because we did rely on them to fight ISIS for us. No, because the self-styled and Kurdish dominated Syrian Democratic Forces have their own agenda. When it has suited them, they have attacked other moderate Syrian opposition groups (notably in the fighting around Aleppo in late 2016). Although the Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan’s concept of “democratic confederalism” is their official policy – and this is an idea well worth discussing in the context of a future Syrian constitutional settlement – there have been credible reports of SDF units ethnically cleansing Arabs and oppressing other Kurdish political groups. The SDF seem to have set up an alternative, Kurdish dominated state structure in the areas it controls. Yet these are not ancestrally Kurdish lands.

Kurds have traditionally inhabited the eastern parts of the mountainous Anatolian massif and the Zagros mountains between Iran and Iraq, where they are often still pastoral nomads who move their flocks in a pattern of transhumance. In Syria, the elite who ran Syria during the centuries of Ottoman rule had a mixture of Arab, Turkish and Kurdish blood (Remember Saladin was a Kurd). Cities such as Damascus and Aleppo have Kurdish communities which have been based there for hundreds (if not thousands) of years, to the extent that they are frequently much more fluent in Arabic than Kurdish. There is also no large area of Syria that is exclusively Kurdish. The land called Rojava by the SDF (the name means “West” in Kurdish) which forms the heartland of the areas they control has a mixed population. The inhabitants of these plains were predominantly Beduin (i.e. Arab) before large numbers of Kurdish (and smaller number of Armenians and Syriac speaking Christians) fled there from the new Turkish republic of Kemal Ataturk in the 1920s. It is dangerous to see this as potentially land for a future Kurdish state. It seems to be forgotten by some commentators that this is part of Syria, whose territorial integrity the international community is pledged to uphold. This should not obscure one other historic truth: Arab nationalists (including the current Syrian regime) have treated their Kurdish citizens very badly, and often tried to suppress their Kurdish identity.

This brings me to my main point. By focussing on the conflict between “the Kurds” and Turkey, we are losing sight of the big picture. The question to be asked is: how do we bring peace and a democratic constitutional settlement to Syria? To do this, Syria has to be considered as a whole – not as a geographic expression divided into quasi-nineteenth century spheres of influence. Yet that is exactly what happens when this new conflict is considered without putting it in the wider Syrian context.

It is a great shame that in June 2016 Britain voted to castrate itself as a major player on the international stage. If, even now, we could sit down properly with our European partners behind the leadership of the able Federica Mogherini and Josep Borrell, her probable successor, we could use our combined soft power to good effect. A recent Christian Aid report has shown that civil society is alive and well in Syria, and there is much good work that could be done if we could only re-focus on the good of the Syrian people as a whole.

* John McHugo is a member of the Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Advisory Group. He is the author of Syria: A Recent History, A Concise History of Sunnis and Shi'is and A Concise History of the Arabs. He is also a trustee of the Balfour Project and a board member of CAABU, the Council for Arab British Understanding.