The case for carbon fee and dividend in the UK

If we start from the position that in order to slow and halt the climate breakdown we need a root and branch systems change in the way our economy and society is structured and operates, we need to recognise that responses have the potential to negatively impact the least well off in our society.

We know that environmental harms caused by human activity, like air pollution, and that rising energy costs are issues that disproportionately hit the most vulnerable and those with least financial security.

Every intervention or systems change aimed at slowing the climate breakdown therefore needs to satisfy these questions;

Does this change recognise the magnitude of and respond sufficiently to the threat of climate breakdown? Does this change meet our obligations to protecting and safeguarding our planet for future generations? Does this help our economy move to a low or zero carbon footing? Does this help households adapt their practices and weather the changes in our economy?

Responding to the climate crisis should, fundamentally, be viewed through an economic and social justice lens.

Creating a low or zero carbon economy

Ending our dependence on fossil fuels is one of the biggest changes we could make to slow the climate breakdown.

Burning coal, oil, and natural gas is responsible for two-thirds of humanity’s emissions of greenhouse gases, and yet provides more than 20% of GDP in two dozen nation states.

Energy accounts for two-thirds of total greenhouse gas emissions and 80% of CO2. Global energy-related CO2 emissions grew by 1.4% in 2017, reaching a historic high of 32.5 gigatonnes (Gt), a resumption of growth after three years of global emissions remaining flat.

Emissions from the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) rose by 0.3% in 2017 – the first rise in 7 years.

Moving from dependence on fossil fuels and meaningfully driving rapid investment in renewable energy does have the potential however to leave many people in the UK behind.

Analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation in 2013 concluded (or rather confirmed) that the richer you are the higher your carbon footprint and the more able you are to withstand price increases or invest in energy efficiency. Policy Exchange argued that the Carbon Levy is neither sufficient to tackle the climate crisis and has the potential to negatively impact households with less economic and financial security.

The reality however is that for as long as fossil fuels remain artificially cheap and profitable, their use will continue to dominate the market.

That’s why I’ve been drawn to a UK-wide Carbon Fee and Dividend programme.

This includes placing a fee on fossil fuels as they are extracted in, or imported into, the UK with a dividend distributed equally to UK citizens. According to a growing body of evidence, this is the fairest and most effective way of getting to zero carbon and would support business to move to cleaner energy production. Poorer households would also stand to benefit most from a carbon dividend.

In my next post, I will look at how this will work.

* Rhys Taylor is a Councillor in Cardiff and PPC for Cardiff North.