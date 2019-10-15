Johnson’s Proposed Brexit Deal: Chances and likely Impact on UK economy and public finances

Whist there is history of EU negotiations going to the wire and wee-hours of coffee-fuelled (now smokeless) last minute give-and-take, these events tend to be about intra EU matters such as the EU budget or the “musical chairs” argy-bargy of who agreeing who and which country gets which plum jobs within the European institutions.

Can a modified deal therefore be agreed between the Johnson government and the Commission in time to put forward to the European Council on October 17-18?

On a range of probabilities, yes, but it is a low-probability one. But it would essentially require the PM to essentially converge – if not fully cave in – to the EU demands. The chances that the required sequence of steps: agreement, Council blessing, agreement by UK parliament (inc DUP and ERG), and before askance from the other EU27 plus the European Parliament can all be addressed remains unlikely.

The baseline remains that there will be no FULL agreement in place although the PM could then go to the electorate with a partial agreement that allows him to argue that he has “delivered” pre October 31st even if the Benn Act kicks in for an extension (which as I have argued could go on to June 2020).

Johnson v May Deal Basics

The Johnson deal is to effectively agree that Northern Ireland will continue to, in effect, remain in the status quo governed by EU rules for all goods AND with no border checks with the Republic of Ireland

The UK will want to exit from compliance with EU rules on labour and environmental standards where previously there was to be no divergence from EU law

The J-deal seeks full flexibility for free-trade deals with 3 rd countries where previously it was for services only AND

countries where previously it was for services only AND A Good-only EU-UK trade deal akin or “Canada minus”

Implications

Not completely addressed so far but Northern Ireland would in effect become something between the Isle of Man and a full Home Nation and may well set in train the move towards full Irish unification. Leaving aside parliamentary arithmetic and the DUP, put to a referendum, voters in Northern Ireland would likely agree to this. Both the Johnson and May deals represent a worse outcome economically for the UK vis-à-vis the REMAIN position. Modelling undertaken by Professors Menon and Portes (and excluding spillover effects such as a more brutal potential Scottish Independence) have shown that living standards – as measured by per capita incomes – would decline more under the Johnson deal than under May’s…and both are worse than the current status quo of REMAIN. That there would be an ouflow of EU workers by up to 600,000 over the coming years partly compensated by an inflow of non-EU workers – with the result of labour shortages in key sectors inc NHS, falling productivity No fiscal savings from exiting (aka the £350m per week fallacy) because the UK would have to set up its own agencies where currently the work is delegated to EU bodies, raise its own aid financing currently carried out by the EU and lose access to funds returned through Structural funds and grants for R&D and education And A WORSENING short-term fiscal scenario relative to REMAIN: around 2% of GDP worse off or equivalent to between £40-60bn. Beyond the macro-fiscal, there should be alarm bells ringing at the implied roll-back of structural reforms (Competition Policy, State Aid, Consumer Rights, Labour rights et al). The current Johnson deal is arguably even worse from a macroeconomic context and potentially imply a roll-back of a basic framework of labour and consumer rights not seen for generations

Summary

In summary PM Johnson has bowed to EU concerns about maintaining sanctity of the Single Market and its Customs Union.

My own view is that modelling is a useful tool for a projection but it is always based on past statistical trends so can often be way off actual outcomes. This can work both ways and it is true that the actual outcomes after the 2016 referendum were better than doomsday scenarios.

Ironically, the UK economy was given a short-term boost by the fall of the pound post 2016 Referendum but the country remained – and remains – in the EU. Once the UK leaves the EU then the risks of economic damage and malaise escalate – modelling or not – and the macro-fiscal hit could easily be far worse than modelled, especially if we then run into Scottish Independence II.

Notwithstanding all the above, OK, if this is the Tory deal …assuming it passes…let’s put it to a Referendum: Boris Deal v Remain

* With experience across academia, think tanks, central banking, EU Accession and reforms across 40 developing and transition countries, Dr Rupinder Singh works with multilateral organisations and governments as an independent adviser. He is an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).