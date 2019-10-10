Rupinder Singh

The EU logic for an extension through to the summer of 2020 and Implications for the U

By | Thu 10th October 2019 - 11:55 am

In a nutshell, the 7-year EU Financial Framework runs 2014-2020. More straightforward for the management of the EU budget for the European Commission and a neat end-point. Or is it?

The noise out of number 10 to be un-cooperative to our continental partners may prove to be temporary bellicose “humbug” to use the PM’s own recent rhetoric – not least if the UK’s common interest in avoiding further regional turbulence in the Levant: military, economic – should US President Trump’s threats to destroy the Turkish economy bear fruit, further potential conflagration into an already fragile middle east that could lead to further issues of migrants that Turkey itself has been in effect paid by the EU to keep in situ through the ‘EU-Turkey refugee agreement’ through a €6bn pledge of which half has already been disbursed.

From the EU’s perspective therefore, there is no other major big EU-wide decisions in the offing for another year that Britain could threaten to either derail or upon which to simply do a spoiler akin to Farage’s MEPs turning their backs in the European Parliament. For EU capitals and the new incoming Commission and European Parliament a year offers enough time for the UK to go through the political catharsis: post October 31st “do or die” deadline gone, an election, perhaps a referendum, who knows maybe yet another election still, a possible Scottish referendum..

And who knows the UK may come out of it all, if only as a reluctant but better informed EU Member State. 

A one-year extension also opens the way for continued British transfers into the EU budget into the next 7-year financial framework. Why?

If the UK stays then the UK will, as one of the richer Member States, continue to be a net payer into the EU Budget. 

However, if the UK decides to leave the EU over the year then we will, say in late 2020, most likely be almost at the same point of our journey as we are today. Somewhere between a deal and the start of a transition. 

A transition that will involve continued UK compliance with the EU law, the aquis communautaire for some time while we chart the so-called future arrangements of our relations. And, therefore, continued membership fees into the EU kitty during this time at least.

So, to go back to the rhetorical question in the first paragraph, a year’s extension could easily imply continued British financial engagement well into the 2021-27 EU Financial Framework.

The Brexit dieharders will be frothing at the thought of continued British transfers.

But this outcome also means that the UK should continue to participate in and benefit from the sizeable return of structural and cohesion financing for the less developed regions in the UK. 

It also means I would argue that the UK should – given the continued transfer of British taxes – over the year be seeking greater engagement and representation through the European Parliament, a resumption of British positions within the European Commission that have been gradually guillotined since the Brexit vote in 2016 AND seek British Commissioner be given a place in the new Commission – even if this is without portfolio till 2020.

* With experience across academia, think tanks, central banking, EU Accession and reforms across 40 developing and transition countries, Dr Rupinder Singh works with multilateral organisations and governments as an independent adviser. He is an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 10th Oct - 1:42pm
    Talking about press releases there's more going on in the world than just one trick EU Brexit, yet we hear little about anything else on...
  • User AvatarShaun Young 10th Oct - 1:19pm
    @Peter Martin: As I said I don't profess to know - As for saving/buying Govt. bonds, what is the point for most people who are...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill. 10th Oct - 12:51pm
    https://www.markpack.org.uk/159108/luisa-porritt-elected-deputy-leader-of-lib-dem-meps/ https://www.libdems.org.uk/meps https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luisa_Porritt I remember attending a meeting in which Liberal MP Simon Hughes debated with Jonathon Porritt of the Ecology Party. Their views were...
  • User AvatarTom Harney 10th Oct - 12:29pm
    Thank you for this interesting report. I understand that our party does not decide what our country’s representatives on the Council of Ministers do, but...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 10th Oct - 12:01pm
    @ Shaun Young, You say you don't want more austerity but then you obviously disagree with the idea of "borrowing for tax cuts when we...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 10th Oct - 11:57am
    No matter what the polls say, treat them with a large pinch of salt. Once another campaign begins (GE or Referendum) just watch the lies...