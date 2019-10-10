The EU logic for an extension through to the summer of 2020 and Implications for the U

In a nutshell, the 7-year EU Financial Framework runs 2014-2020. More straightforward for the management of the EU budget for the European Commission and a neat end-point. Or is it?

The noise out of number 10 to be un-cooperative to our continental partners may prove to be temporary bellicose “humbug” to use the PM’s own recent rhetoric – not least if the UK’s common interest in avoiding further regional turbulence in the Levant: military, economic – should US President Trump’s threats to destroy the Turkish economy bear fruit, further potential conflagration into an already fragile middle east that could lead to further issues of migrants that Turkey itself has been in effect paid by the EU to keep in situ through the ‘EU-Turkey refugee agreement’ through a €6bn pledge of which half has already been disbursed.

From the EU’s perspective therefore, there is no other major big EU-wide decisions in the offing for another year that Britain could threaten to either derail or upon which to simply do a spoiler akin to Farage’s MEPs turning their backs in the European Parliament. For EU capitals and the new incoming Commission and European Parliament a year offers enough time for the UK to go through the political catharsis: post October 31st “do or die” deadline gone, an election, perhaps a referendum, who knows maybe yet another election still, a possible Scottish referendum..

And who knows the UK may come out of it all, if only as a reluctant but better informed EU Member State.

A one-year extension also opens the way for continued British transfers into the EU budget into the next 7-year financial framework. Why?

If the UK stays then the UK will, as one of the richer Member States, continue to be a net payer into the EU Budget.

However, if the UK decides to leave the EU over the year then we will, say in late 2020, most likely be almost at the same point of our journey as we are today. Somewhere between a deal and the start of a transition.

A transition that will involve continued UK compliance with the EU law, the aquis communautaire for some time while we chart the so-called future arrangements of our relations. And, therefore, continued membership fees into the EU kitty during this time at least.

So, to go back to the rhetorical question in the first paragraph, a year’s extension could easily imply continued British financial engagement well into the 2021-27 EU Financial Framework.

The Brexit dieharders will be frothing at the thought of continued British transfers.

But this outcome also means that the UK should continue to participate in and benefit from the sizeable return of structural and cohesion financing for the less developed regions in the UK.

It also means I would argue that the UK should – given the continued transfer of British taxes – over the year be seeking greater engagement and representation through the European Parliament, a resumption of British positions within the European Commission that have been gradually guillotined since the Brexit vote in 2016 AND seek British Commissioner be given a place in the new Commission – even if this is without portfolio till 2020.

* With experience across academia, think tanks, central banking, EU Accession and reforms across 40 developing and transition countries, Dr Rupinder Singh works with multilateral organisations and governments as an independent adviser. He is an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).