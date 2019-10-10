YouGov’s poll of polls shows that the Government has no mandate for any Brexit, let alone catastrophic no deal

You know if you’re about to do make a really major change to your life, like, for example, get married or divorced, or leave your job, or pack up and move to run a bed and breakfast in the northern highlands (I wish), you should have a sense of certainty that it is the right thing to do. You might feel nervous, but you should also feel a bit excited about the opportunities of your choice.

This country is far from excited and optimistic about Brexit. In the face of overwhelming evidence that any form of Brexit is going to damage our economy, and that a no deal Brexit will put lives at risk from food and medicine shortages, polls suggest that the people have thought again.

A YouGov poll of polls conducted over the past two and lib years provides conclusive evidence that most people want to remain in the EU.

From City AM:

So far this year, only one poll came out in support of Leave, compared to 74 for Remain. “The polling evidence is concrete,” Anthony Wells, director of political research at Yougov, told the newspaper. “The overwhelming majority of questions asking people if Brexit is right or wrong, or if they would now vote Remain or Leave, show a lead for Remain, and have done for over two years.” The results appear to fly in the face of the government’s strategy of framing the Brexit question as parliament versus the people. “The characterisation of the situation as people vs parliament doesn’t really stand up when the public are split over Brexit. It is more a case of half the public vs half of Parliament,” Wells added. The poll-of-polls showed that Leave began 2017 with a lead of 51 per cent to 49 per cent, a marginally narrower gap than the referendum result.

Britain Elects draws similar conclusions:

From our #EUref poll tracker: 2016 Remain voters would vote…

92% Remain, 6% Leave 2016 Leave voters would vote…

89% Leave, 7% Remain What primarily gives the boost to Remain is non-voters in 2016 now indicating they would vote in a new referendum.https://t.co/YCkdkQJgoP — Britain Elects (@britainelects) October 5, 2019

So we have a government that doesn’t care that they are pursuing a drastic course that doesn’t have the support of the people. It is not just polite, it is essential in a democracy to make sure that you govern by consent. The mandate from 2016 is clearly well past its sell-by date.

The people have changed their mind and the Government must be compelled to change course or removed from the offices that most of them are not fit to hold.

This means finding someone who can command a majority in the House of Commons to lead a Government.

Sarah Wollaston tweeted last week the spreadsheet that I like to imagine Jo Swinson calmly placed in front of Jeremy Corbyn.

Here’s why Mr Corbyn simply doesn’t have the numbers … #RealityCheck needed & a unity candidate pic.twitter.com/y30vt4xmAP — Sarah Wollaston MP (@sarahwollaston) October 2, 2019

Time is running out. The Liberal Democrats have been consistent ever since the referendum that we are out to stop Brexit. We are doing everything we possibly can to do so. Let’s just hope that other parties and MPs step up and do what’s necessary before it is too late.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings