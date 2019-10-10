Caron Lindsay

YouGov’s poll of polls shows that the Government has no mandate for any Brexit, let alone catastrophic no deal

By | Thu 10th October 2019 - 10:25 am

You know if you’re about to do make a really major change to your life, like, for example, get married or divorced, or leave your job, or pack up and move to run a bed and breakfast in the northern highlands (I wish), you should have a sense of certainty that it is the right thing to do. You might feel nervous, but you should also feel a bit excited about the opportunities of your choice.

This country is far from excited and optimistic about Brexit. In the face of overwhelming evidence that any form of Brexit is going to damage our economy, and that a no deal Brexit will put lives at risk from food and medicine shortages, polls suggest that the people have thought again.

A YouGov poll of polls conducted over the past two and  lib years provides conclusive evidence that most people want to remain in the EU.

From City AM:

So far this year, only one poll came out in support of Leave, compared to 74 for Remain.

“The polling evidence is concrete,” Anthony Wells, director of political research at Yougov, told the newspaper. “The overwhelming majority of questions asking people if Brexit is right or wrong, or if they would now vote Remain or Leave, show a lead for Remain, and have done for over two years.”

The results appear to fly in the face of the government’s strategy of framing the Brexit question as parliament versus the people.

“The characterisation of the situation as people vs parliament doesn’t really stand up when the public are split over Brexit. It is more a case of half the public vs half of Parliament,” Wells added.

The poll-of-polls showed that Leave began 2017 with a lead of 51 per cent to 49 per cent, a marginally narrower gap than the referendum result.

Britain Elects draws similar conclusions:

So we have a government that doesn’t care that they are pursuing a drastic course that doesn’t have the support of the people. It is not just polite, it is essential in a democracy to make sure that you govern by consent. The mandate from 2016 is clearly well past its sell-by date.

The people have changed their mind and the Government must be compelled to change course or removed from the offices that most of them are not fit to hold.

This means finding someone who can command a majority in the House of Commons to lead a Government.

Sarah Wollaston tweeted last week the spreadsheet that I like to imagine Jo Swinson calmly placed in front of Jeremy Corbyn.

Time is running out. The Liberal Democrats have been consistent ever since the referendum that we are out to stop Brexit. We are doing everything we possibly can to do so. Let’s just hope that other parties and MPs step up and do what’s necessary before it is too late.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Jason 10th Oct '19 - 10:37am

    You are very good at making things up.

  • Richard Underhill. 10th Oct '19 - 10:58am

    Heidi Allen MP was on Peston (ITV) but was not given much time.
    She was her usual charming self.
    Geek of the Week found that women decide how they are going to vote later than men and are more likely to be interested in health, education, etc than in Brexit.
    Julia Gillard agreed, but did not get much time either. As on BBC Politics Live she is keeping out of controversial domestic issues.
    https://www.britannica.com/biography/Julia-Gillard

  • Tristan Ward 10th Oct '19 - 11:20am

    @Jason

    What has been made up please?

    T

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill. 10th Oct - 10:58am
    Heidi Allen MP was on Peston (ITV) but was not given much time. She was her usual charming self. Geek of the Week found that...
  • User AvatarSuzanne Fletcher 10th Oct - 10:43am
    I didn't see the stall, but excellent if more use is being made of those wanting to volunteer their skills. Hope it extends to those...
  • User AvatarJason 10th Oct - 10:37am
    You are very good at making things up.
  • User AvatarSam Turner 10th Oct - 10:26am
    I know this isn't what you want to hear, but you need to publish some corrections to your article, in the light of the fact...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 10th Oct - 10:19am
    Wasn’t it none other than Dominic Cummings, who originally proposed TWO referendums on our continued EU membership? His reasoning was that the first would be...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 10th Oct - 9:47am
    Andrew Tampion: The case against Johnson was not over the "pledge" or "aspiration" to spend the money we spend currently send to the EU on...