LibLink: Luisa Porritt MEP: Britain’s Democracy Gap

In an article for Politico, Deputy Leader of Britain’s Lib Dem MEPs Luisa Porritt argues that the behaviour of the British Government is damaging democracy in this country.

A British government that is threatening to march the country out of the European Union because it claims its institutions are “undemocratic” shut down its own country’s parliament last month. Prime Minister Boris Johnson uses incendiary language and accuses those who disagree with his Brexit policy of “terrible collaboration” with the EU. Britain today is increasingly out of step with the basic principles of democracy it once would have championed.

The Brexiteers, ironically, decry the EU as undemocratic. That’s simply not true:

Compare that with what’s happening in Brussels. While my British parliamentary colleagues were shut out of their chamber against their will, members of the European Parliament have been pressing on with urgent issues. The European Parliament is scrutinizing the incoming Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s new team and has taken a strong stand against nominees with potential conflicts of interest. MEPs have also set an ambitious agenda to tackle the climate emergency and ensure that the EU’s member states uphold the rule of law — something our own government needs reminding of.

How far, she notes, we have fallen:

Once a trailblazer for the principles of open markets, human rights and the rule of law, the U.K. is now in danger of finding itself robbed of the right to moral leadership in all three areas. It is seeking divorce from the biggest market in the world, derogation from obligations on human rights and a “pick and mix” attitude to equality before the law. Among my colleagues from around Europe, there is real and widespread concern for the state of our country, balanced only by optimism that Johnson may not be in office for long.

So what are Lib Dem MEPs doing?

That’s why our 16-strong group of Liberal Democrat MEPs is busy lobbying European leaders to accept an extension when the inevitable request arrives, as well as the longer-term work of creating legislation designed to bring about a fairer, more exclusive economy and protect our planet. Sadly, if Johnson gets his way, we’ll find ourselves locked out of a powerful vehicle for change and relegated to looking in from the outside as a great democratic project moves forward without us. Seeing the turmoil swallowing Britain, I know where I’d rather be.

You can read her whole article here.

