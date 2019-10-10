Are the Tories still born to rule?

It would seem so at the moment. We are in an unprecedented, astonishing political crisis, where an alliance of Opposition politicians is trying to stop our Prime Minister from ruining the country by permitting a No Deal Brexit, if no deal can be reached with the EU by October 19.

How can this be? How is it that a man who has already committed an illegal act involving the Queen without accepting that he was wrong, who is universally known for unscrupulous behaviour in pursuit of personal ambition, is permitted to continue in the highest position in the land? His word is so distrusted that Opposition politicians are obliged to try to find additional safeguards to ensure that he keeps to the law. Truth is a stranger to Boris Johnson, yet his Cabinet obeys the directions of himself and his disreputable chief adviser, and his party conference feted him as expected. Unelected by any democratic means, without a majority, having cast out a score of more moderate Tory MPs, he still looks forward to winning a General Election in the near future, since his party is well ahead of Labour in the polls, How can this be?

It has surely more to do than the apparent fact that the country wants Brexit settled now. The Labour Party also wants it settled, and also supports Brexit, albeit after a revised deal is reached. Why does the country, Brexit-riven, not put Labour first now?

So the question arises: maybe there is still deference in England towards people who appear to assume a right to rule?

Long after the end of our Empire, perhaps there is still a grudging acceptance that men educated at Eton and Oxbridge, who have old-boy networks linking them to top people in the legal profession, to directors of top companies, financiers and media moguls, who mix easily with successful entertainers and sportsmen and other influential public figures – that maybe they do genuinely have the right to run the country. Top Tories are a privileged elite, but with their self-confidence and their connections, their directorships and financial heft, who can deny their assumed right to hold power?

Who could handle it better? These well-heeled men and women with their cultured voices are surely true heirs of their landed-gentry forbears who had the wit to set up enterprises after industrialisation and reap benefits from trade and industry. Those ancestors served in and profited from our Empire, served honourably in our wars, and built profitable businesses that provided employment in good times.

The injustices they in ruling England allowed, the inequalities from which they have gained, the indifference they showed to the general welfare, was mediated in the late nineteenth century by Disraeli, but led to their temporary replacement in the late twentieth by a reforming Labour government under Tony Blair. It had its day, its share of power, and did much good. But in 2010 the old order came back, and maybe this time the Tory hegemony could last 15 years. For even the workers turn to them now, led by the false promises of Brexit, told to dream of restored national pride even as it is dissipated, told that sovereignty and independence and democracy can be ours, by a party which deploys populism for its own ends. Wolves in sheep’s clothing, they who have stuck with Boris Johnson. Economic ruin beckons for the country unless he is stopped.

But, just as the Liberals had in centuries gone by, the Liberal Democrats have a dog in this fight which may be worth backing.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.