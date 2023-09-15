15 September 2023 – today’s press release

Ed Davey to make fifth visit to Mid-Bedfordshire
Tomorrow (Saturday 16th September), Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey makes his fifth visit to Mid-Bedfordshire, where he will speak to voters in rural villages.
The Liberal Democrats have become the challenger to the Conservative party in this rural Blue Wall constituency which consists of almost 50 villages. The Liberal Democrats opened their second office in the constituency this week.
Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:
It is time for change and lifelong Conservative voters are turning to the Liberal Democrats to send this government a message. Rural communities in Bedfordshire are fed up with overstretched health services, sewage polluting rivers and botched trade deals undercutting farmers.
I’ve spoken to hundreds of people in Bedfordshire and hear real anger from local people after Nadine Dorries abandoned this constituency.
Emma Holland-Lindsay is a hardworking local councillor with a track record of delivering for rural communities in Bedfordshire.