The Independent View: The enduring Iranian uprising – one year on

From September 16, 2022, Iran changed forever! On that day, in response to the killing of Mahsa Amini, an anti-government protest began that quickly spread throughout the country. What started as a demonstration against the compulsory Hijab soon became a political outcry targeting the entire regime. Chants of “Death to the dictator,” “Death to Khamenei,” and “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei)” echoed from nearly 300 cities across all 31 provinces of Iran. Women played the leading role throughout the uprising.

The regime wasted no time in mobilising its forces to control the situation. Despite the brutal crackdown, which resulted in the deaths of at least 750 protesters, including women and children, and the arrest of over 30,000 individuals, the uprising persisted for several months. It was the regime’s biggest challenge, pushing it to the brink of collapse.

A year later, with widespread discontent among the Iranian people, returning to the pre-September 2022 era is virtually impossible for the regime. The regime’s only way to hold on to power is through more executions, imprisonments, and torture. The failure of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s strategy to quell the uprising has revealed internal feuding within the regime. With chants of “Death to Khamenei” becoming a common refrain from the Iranian people, the authority and legitimacy of Khamenei have significantly eroded. Lower-ranking regime members have also abandoned their positions, contributing to the regime’s decline and instability.

Organised resistance has played a significant role in the uprising, mainly through the Resistance Units affiliated with the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI). The activities of the MEK’s Resistance Units have been closely monitored by the regime’s intelligence agencies, signalling their effectiveness and impact. The MEK/PMOI and its President-elect, Maryam Rajavi, have gained support and recognition at the global level. Over 3,600 parliamentarians worldwide and 124 former world leaders have endorsed Rajavi’s 10-point plan, which outlines a vision for a democratic Iran with gender equality at its core

On September 12, more than 1,000 women dignitaries rallied behind Rajavi, urging the international community to stand by the Iranian people, particularly women, in their quest for freedom. They called for blacklisting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The wide-scale support for the MEK/PMOI and Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan demonstrates the growing international recognition of a viable and democratic alternative for Iran.

In the UK, despite a unanimous call by the parliament for the proscription of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the government has regrettably neglected to act. The IRGC serves as the primary instrument of suppression and human rights abuses within Iran, exerting its authority with impunity. Moreover, the IRGC’s destabilising actions reach far beyond Iran’s borders, as it actively exports terrorism and perpetuates global instability. The tangible consequences of Iran’s missile and drone attacks are evident not only within the region but also as far as Ukraine.

Last week, the government announced it would designate Wagner as a terrorist group. Designating Wagner but not the IRGC, when the Head of the MI5 has underlined that Iran is a state actor which most frequently crosses into terrorism and poses a major security threat to the UK, amounts to a double standard. It also signifies the government’s continued appeasement policy towards Iran. The potential ramifications are grave, as it encourages terrorists with catastrophic consequences for the UK.

One year on, the Iranian people, especially women, have shown immense resilience and determination. Their will to overthrow the regime remains strong. With widespread discontent throughout Iran due to the total collapse of the economy, rampant corruption, daily executions and suppression of women, the situation is like fire smouldering beneath the ashes. The long-simmering anger accumulated over four decades is poised to erupt anew at any given moment, ignited by a new spark.

The path to a better future for Iran lies in the hands of its courageous people, but the international community must do everything in its power to support their just cause. By proscribing the IRGC, we deny it the funds it needs to suppress people and crash protests. The people of Iran need action, not words of support. The UK government must show its commitment to supporting the Iranian people’s fight for freedom and democracy by designating the IRGC.

* Laila Jazayeri is the Director of the Association of Anglo-Iranian Women in the UK.