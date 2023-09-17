National targets are essential to tackle the housing crisis

Do we face a housing crisis in Britain? It might not seem like it if you bought your house 20 years ago, but for everybody renting, or trying to buy, it’s out of control.

Consider these astonishing facts.

Britain spends more on housing benefits than any other rich country.

New houses in Britain are smaller than every other western European country. Dutch people, who live in one of the world’s most densely populated countries, live in houses 21% bigger than Brits.

Britain’s homes are cold and damp and expensive to heat too. Recent studies show that we have among the worst insulated in Europe too.

And while London looks like the richest part of Britain, it has the second highest poverty rate when you account for housing costs. Even if you are on the typical London full time salary of £33,000, you will, on average, spend more than half of your post tax income on rent.

All of these reflect decades where we haven’t built enough homes.

Since 1990 Britain’s population has increased by 10 million people. Our housebuilding hasn’t kept up. We have so little spare capacity that Britain has fewer empty homes than Finland.

New evidence shows that all housebuilding, even for the richest people, brings down prices for everybody, as it sets off a chain of moves through sequentially cheaper housing. For instance in Auckland, New Zealand, when they allowed more housebuilding, rents fell 25% relative to Wellington, where this didn’t happen.

We have two choices on housing.

We can pretend that housebuilding is just a local issue – and up to the local council. As Lib Dems this has a powerful appeal.

The problem with this is that people move between councils. House prices and rents ripple across the country as areas grow or if they refuse to build housing.

London’s boom in the last 30 years has made it unaffordable for many people already.

If you can’t afford to rent in London, you will move to somewhere more affordable in the Home Counties. Hundreds of thousands of people have done this in recent years.

And conversely, if London builds a lot of houses it will simply suck in more people from other areas, meaning that prices stay high.

Housing simply can’t be fixed by a single council alone.

The only possible answer to this is a national housing target.

A national housing target means that we can build enough housing for our increasing population, as well as tackling the problems that we already face.

Yet our housing policy paper, going to Conference next week, currently calls for us to abandon a national target. This will only mean less housebuilding. Nobody ever abandoned a target because they wanted to do more of something.

If we’re serious about tackling climate change, reducing poverty and increasing opportunities for Britons, then we have to reinstate this target at Conference next week.

* Rob Blackie is a candidate for the 2024 London Assembly elections. A former aid worker, he advises charities and corporates on strategy.