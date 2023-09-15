Britain, what’s wrong?

Most parents might find (I know that we often do!) morning routine tricky at times; getting ready for work, waking up children, making sure that there is enough food in the fridge for breakfast and lunch. If anyone has kids in two or three different schools, “morning madness” becomes even more challenging or “interesting”.

We are the first full week in with our two eldest daughters and unfortunately, their school bus, which picks up children from different parts of Welwyn Hatfield, broke down twice in literally a couple of days. Yep, it does happen, I understand. However, after paying £825 (!) for one annual bus pass and almost £300 for an autumn term ticket (with a small discount), I would expect much better, much better service provision.

Both of these school-bus incidents made me think. First of all, in most European countries, children’s school journeys are subsidised by Local Authorities. I find it staggering that we talk so much about the impact of climate change and the environment in the UK and yet, a number of families simply have no choice but to drive as all the other ways to commute are far too expensive.

Moreover, after coming back from my summer holidays, it felt at times like returning not to a G7 or G20 economy but to a country that is literally falling apart. Yes, I know; the grass is always greener on the other side and all global or European economies are also struggling in one way or another. However, many families in the UK are not “living but surviving” as one of my friends told me recently. The inflation, cost of living crisis, filling up petrol or mortgages are still affecting millions of families. It must be extremely difficult for many people, not only on lower incomes but also those, who until recently, lived relatively comfortable lives.

Furthermore; where is the accountability, integrity and honesty that were promised by Mr Sunak? What happened with 40 new hospitals? Has the stop the boat slogan been implemented? I don’t think that any of us would last a week in any job after performing so badly and/or after a complete lack of competence to address some of these key pledges.

There are almost 8 million (!) people on the NHS waiting list. Yes, the NHS, “national treasure”, often described as the white elephant in the room, needs deep reforms and it can’t and won’t continue as it stands. However, it is just NOT good enough that people need to wait in ambulances to get any treatment. Even today, the Prime Minister admitted that he will not be able to meet the target of reducing waiting times, which he set out in his speech when he took office. Did he apologise? Of course not. He blamed the industrial actions.

What is happening, even if in a small proportion of schools, is a farce. Buildings are crumbling, a number of schools had to close down for a period of time. We have under-staffed prisons, and the social care system is on its knees. Every public service is striking. If I was to use medical terminology, it is even too late for Britain to go to an A&E Department. A major operation is needed now. Maybe a different team is needed to manage this crisis?

As always, what annoys me the most is the lack of respect for the public, dishonesty and the constant shift of responsibilities; will it ever change? I would have liked politicians to put their hands up and say; I made a mistake or I don’t think that we made the right decision (Brexit) or I apologise for my language or behaviour (recent interview with the Educational Secretary).

Clearly, the national elections are round the corner. Do I think that any of the other parties have a “magic wand”? Of course not. What’s even more worrying is the fact that whoever will form the next government, will inherit a country with complete lack of direction, poor political leadership, no plans and ambition to inspire its people, communities and businesses to enable much needed “human and economic growth”. Although I am an optimist by nature, I am also starting to lose hope. After 18 years in Britain, I did wonder over the summer; is it time to leave this island?

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.