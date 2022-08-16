16 August 2022 – today’s press releases

- Pay squeeze: Families are being hammered by a cost of living catastrophe
- Lib Dems: As the country floods, water companies are pumping out untold amounts of sewage
Responding to the latest monthly wage figures which show real-term wages falling by 3%, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:
Families are being hammered by a cost of living catastrophe and yet the Government is nowhere to be found.
This Zombie Government has no plan and is failing our country. People can’t wait any longer for the Conservatives to play out their horror show leadership contest.
Liberal Democrats are calling for energy bills to be frozen this winter and for Parliament to be recalled to put these plans into law.
Commenting on the latest flash flooding across the UK, Liberal Democrat Environment Spokesperson Tim Farron MP said:
These flash floods mean water companies are once again pumping untold amounts of sewage out behind the masquerade of storm overflows.
After living with scorching weather for weeks, residents in these areas will now be forced to endure raw sewage in the streets, overflowing from our rivers, and clogging our shorelines.
If the Conservative Government had put an end to water companies injecting waste into our waterways last Autumn, we wouldn’t be in this mess, or having to wade through it.