17 July 2025 – today’s press releases

Workforce figures: public “desperately” needs a govt focused on getting growth back on track

Voting reforms: Elon Musk-shaped hole in Government’s announcement

Afghanistan data leak “devastating” — Government must launch inquiry

Carmichael welcomes progress on votes for 16-year-olds in UK elections

Jane Dodds responds to UK Government plans to introduce votes at 16

Responding to the latest workforce figures, which show the labour market continuing to weaken, with higher unemployment and slowing wage growth, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

We can’t go on with such a sluggish economy: the Government must go for growth by reversing the jobs tax which is stifling small businesses and rip up the red tape holding back British businesses from trading with the rest of Europe. Only then will the Government unlock billions of pounds to protect public services and support struggling families. After years of economic mismanagement by the Conservatives, the public desperately needs a government focused on getting our economy back on track – and these are the most obvious first steps to doing that.

Commenting on the Government’s announcement on voting reforms, Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

Votes at 16 is a no-brainer. Liberal Democrats have campaigned for this change for well over twenty years and so of course we welcome this decision. However, there appears to be an Elon Musk shaped hole in the Government’s proposed changes to elections. Ministers must go much further to close the door to foreign oligarchs interfering in British politics – anything less undermines our democracy.

Responding to the latest reporting on the Afghanistan data leak, Helen Maguire MP, Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesperson and ex-Iraq military captain, said:

The more we find out about this data leak, the worse it gets. Highly confidential details, including our own special forces’ personal identities, should never have been somewhere where they could accidentally be shared — and potentially fall into the hands of the Taliban. Both Afghans at risk for their brave work supporting the British operation – and the UK operatives who facilitated it – were put in immense danger thanks to the incompetence of the MOD under the Conservatives. All the more reason for the Government to immediately launch an inquiry into this devastating scandal.

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has welcomed progress today in delivering votes for 16- and 17-year-olds in UK-wide elections, with the publication of the government’s strategy for modern and secure elections”.

The proposals would also block political donations made by “shell companies” which risk being used by non-citizens to funnel money to political parties, and provide for a wider range of legitimate ID to be used in order to vote. Mr Carmichael voiced disappointment that the government continued to reject calls for a more proportional voting system for UK-wide elections.

Mr Carmichael said:

I am glad that we are seeing progress in votes for 16-year-olds from the UK government. 16- and 17-year-olds have been voting in Scottish elections for some years now and the sky has not fallen in. Encouraging young people to take an interest in their future and their politics from an early age is a good thing. Having pressed the government on the danger of foreign donations in recent months I am also glad that they are tightening up these rules to stop the Elon Musks of this world undermining our politics. I am disappointed, however, that the government continues to reject the growing campaign for fair votes and a more proportional electoral system. The last election was one of the most disproportionate in our history and that only fuels discontent and disappointment with the state of our country. If ministers want to see renewal of our politics then they should start at the roots of the problem with electoral reform – so that every vote matters.

Jane Dodds said: