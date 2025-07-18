Should the government lower the voting age to 16?

Wow! The Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield and I, only a week or so ago, spoke with students from Stanborough School about whether the voting age should be lowered to 16. We divided the Council Chamber into two groups and we encouraged a healthy and respectful debate on a topic, which is truly important and fascinating.

Who would have said that the Labour Government will propose potentially the biggest reform of the electoral legislation since 1969? Have they secretly listened to our conversation? Who knows!

Interestingly, the minimum voting age is already 16 for e.g. local elections in Wales and Scotland. Lowering the voting age to 16 was part of the Labour’s party manifesto, however it didn’t feature in last summer’s King’s Speech, which sets out government priorities.

There are quite a few advantages and disadvantages of this Election Bill. If you can work or pay taxes, you should be allowed to cast your vote. Many others would disagree and argue that if you are not allowed to get married, buy an alcoholic drink or if you are simply not “mature enough”, the voting age should remain the same, at 18. Our Welwyn Hatfield debate was won by the students, who were in favour of lowering the voting age.

We all agreed that we all must do so much more to civically empower our residents. The democratic education has to be at the heart of it. The turnout at some elections, particularly local, is alarmingly low. Many people are fed up and tired of the “same old”. HOWEVER, we need to demonstrate how politics at all levels influences our lives and we all need to take an active role in understanding the political process, which will enable us to impact our communities, and the country as a whole.

Interesting times ahead; that’s for sure

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.