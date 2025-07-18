Liam Yip

ALDC by-election report, 17th July

In Market Harborough, the Conservatives secured a close-fought victory against us. Commiserations to Roger Dunton and the local team for the result here.

Harborough DC, Market Harborough-Logan
Conservative: 410 (31.3%, +4.1)
Liberal Democrats (Roger Dunton): 355 (27.1%, -19.8)
Green Party: 290 (22.2%, +14.5)
Reform UK: 190 (14.5%, new)
Labour: 44 (3.4%, -9.1)
Independent: 10 (0.8%, -4.8)
Communist: 9 (0.7%, new)

Conservative GAIN from Liberal Democrats

In Liverpool, the Green Party successfully defended seat, albeit with a decrease in their vote share. Well done to Tristan Paul and the local team for increasing our vote share by over 15%.

Liverpool City Council, Sefton Park
Green Party: 468 (49.8%, -7.0)
Labour: 211 (22.4%, -11.1)
Liberal Democrats (Tristan Paul): 193 (20.5%, +15.4)
Reform UK: 54 (5.7%, new)
Conservative: 14 (1.5%, -3.0)

Green Party HOLD

In Prestatyn, the Conservatives were able to successfully defend their seat, closely followed by an independent candidate. Thank you to Chris Brown and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Denbighshire CC, Prestatyn Central
Conservative: 230 (21.7%, -1.8)
Independent: 223 (21.1%, new)
Reform UK: 195 (18.4%, new)
Plaid Cymru: 152 (14.4%, new)
Green Party: 144 (13.6%, -35.4)
Labour: 95 (9.0%, -14.5)
Liberal Democrats (Chris Brown): 19 (1.8%, new)

Conservative HOLD

In Basildon, Reform UK secured victory against Labour, with our vote share decreasing by almost 8%. Thank you to Michael Chandler and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Basildon BC, St Martin’s
Reform UK: 1,057 (44.6%, new)
Labour: 833 (35.1%, -3.2)
Conservative: 320 (13.5%., -7.1)
Green Party: 82 (3.5%, -8.9)
Liberal Democrats (Michael Chandler): 39 (1.6%, -7.8)
TUSC: 26 (1.1%, -6.3)
SDP: 13 (0.5%, new)

Reform UK GAIN from Labour

In Neath Port Talbot, Labour successfully defended the seat, albeit with a drastic decrease in their vote share. Thank you to Tomos Roberts-Young and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Neath Port Talbot, Baglan
Labour: 708 (37.5%, -16.8)
Independent: 532 (28.2%, new)
Reform UK: 447 (23.7%, new)
Plaid Cymru: 149 (7.9%, new)
Conservative: 19 (1.0%, -14.1)
Green Party: 18 (1.0%, new)
Liberal Democrats (Tomos Roberts-Young): 13 (0.7%, new)

Labour HOLD

There were four by-elections this week without a Liberal Democrat candidate. Here are the results:

Stafford BC, Eccleshall and Gnosall
Conservative: 1,689 (44.4%, +10.1)
Green Party: 1,037 (27.3%, +8.2)
Reform UK: 938 (24.7%, -10.3)
Labour: 140 (3.7%, -3.9)

Conservative GAIN from Reform UK

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Pontypridd Town
Plaid Cymru: 540 (51.6%, -2.2)
Reform UK: 253 (24.2%, new)
Labour: 203 (19.4%, -16.8)
Conservative: 27 (2.6%, -7.3)
Green Party: 23 (2.2%, new)

Plaid Cymru HOLD

Dartford BC, Maypole & Leyton Cross
Reform UK: 303 (53.7%, new)
Conservative: 158 (28.0%, -40.7)
Labour: 71 (12.6%, -18.7)
Green Party: 31 (5.7%, new)

Reform UK GAIN from Conservative

Dartford BC, Stone House
Reform UK: 475 (45.2%, new)
Labour: 299 (28.4%, -12.8)
Conservative: 190 (18.1%, -31.4)
Green Party: 87 (8.3%, -1.0)

Reform UK GAIN from Conservative

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

 

* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC

One Comment

  • Ian Patterson 18th Jul '25 - 2:28pm

    What happened for our voting collapse in Harborough. But 2 cheers for the Liverpool result. Otherwise we were blasted vote wise yesterday.

