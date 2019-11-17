Mark Valladares

17 November 2019 – the overnight press release

By | Sun 17th November 2019 - 7:54 am

Lib Dems begin legal challenge against BBC for Swinson exclusion

The Liberal Democrats have instructed a legal team to write to the BBC in response to the public service broadcaster excluding Jo Swinson from their election ‘leaders’ debate’.

In the letter, the party’s lawyers warn that the exclusion of one of the leaders of the three main UK-wide national parties is “clearly unlawful”.

President of the Liberal Democrats, Sal Brinton, has said “voters of this country deserve to hear from a Remainer on the debate stage, not just from the two men who want to deliver Brexit.”

The Liberal Democrats have already filed proceedings at the High Court for a judicial review of ITV’s decision to exclude remain from their General Election debate.

The letter follows the Liberal Democrats launching a petition with the hashtag #DebateHer calling for Jo Swinson to be in the debate. The petition states “Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are running scared of debating the woman leader of the strongest party of Remain.”

The petition can be found here.

