16 November 2019 – today’s press releases

Lib Dems announce proposals to fix broken immigration system

Lib Dems demand internal Tory enquiry amidst electoral fraud allegations

Bolton fire shows further action must be taken to ensure building safety

The Liberal Democrats today unveiled their Plan for Immigration and Asylum. The plan sets out the party’s ambitious proposals for a fair, effective immigration system – part of the Liberal Democrats’ broader plan to build a brighter future.

The Liberal Democrat manifesto will outline plans to reform and strengthen our immigration system by:

Saving EU free movement and safeguarding the rights of UK and EU citizens.

Scrapping the Conservatives’ Hostile Environment.

Investing in officers, training and technology to prevent illegal entry at Britain’s borders, assist seekers of sanctuary and combat human trafficking and the smuggling of people, weapons, drugs and wildlife.

Making detention an absolute last resort, with a 28-day time limit.

Resettling 10,000 vulnerable refugees each year, and a further 10,000 unaccompanied refugee children from elsewhere in Europe over the next ten years.

Announcing the plan, Liberal Democrat Shadow Home Secretary Christine Jardine said:

The UK’s immigration system is broken and it is hurting everyone. Employers can’t recruit the workers they need. People are wrongly denied access to healthcare and housing, detained and even deported. Public confidence in the system has been shattered. Decades of hostile policies and rhetoric from Labour and Conservative governments have created a system that no one trusts, and that fails to respect people’s dignity. Now both Labour and the Conservatives want to make it all much worse by delivering Brexit and ending free movement. Liberal Democrats will build a brighter future, with a fair, effective immigration system that treats everyone with dignity and respect. We will scrap the Conservatives’ Hostile Environment, restore dignity and common sense, and stop Brexit to save free movement.

The Liberal Democrats have called for the Conservatives to immediately launch an independent internal enquiry concerning allegations Conservative Party officials offered Brexit Party candidates jobs and peerages to stand aside.

In a letter to Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly, the Liberal Democrat President Sal Brinton said: “The severity of these claims has implications not just for the integrity of the General Election, but also for the public’s trust in our democracy.”

The letter, responding to the news that the police are assessing an electoral fraud and malpractice claim into No 10 offering Brexit Party members peerages, goes on to say an independent internal enquiry “would be an opportunity to show the party has nothing to hide.”

The Liberal Democrat President, Sal Brinton, has also urged the Conservatives to “cooperate fully with the Police so they can clarify these allegations.”

Responding to news that cladding may have been a factor in a fire at a student accommodation block in Bolton, Tim Farron, Liberal Democrat Shadow Secretary for Housing, Communities and Local Government said: