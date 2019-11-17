Meet your new Federal committee members – internal election results declared

Last night, after a long day of hard work by brilliant LDHQ staff, the Federal Committee results were declared.

Party members had been voting for 3 weeks to choose members of the Federal Board, Federal Policy Committee, Federal Conference Committee, Federal International Relations Committee and ALDE Council delegations. Principal councillor reps to Federal Board and Federal Policy Committee, the English rep to the Federal Board and Scottish reps to both Committees were also chosen.

You can see the full results including all the STV tables here.

Those elected were:

Federal Board

Alice Thomas

April Preston

Candy Piercy

Caron Lindsay

Elaine Bagshaw

Gerald Vernon-Jackson

James Gurling

Jo Hayes

Joyce Onstad

Kishan Devani*

Luke Cawley-Harrison

Neil Fawcett

Roisin Miller

Ruby Chow

Simon McGrath

* Note: This candidate was promoted into the list of elected candidates due to gender diversity requirements.

English Rep to Federal Board

Lisa-Maria Bornemann

Scottish Rep to Federal Board

Cllr Kevin Lang

Principal Councillor rep to Federal Board

Cllr Chris White

Federal Policy Committee

Alisdair Calder-McGregor

Alyssa Gilbert

Aria Babu

Belinda Brooks-Gordon

Catherine Royce

Christine Cheng

Duncan Brack

Elizabeth Jewkes

Helen Cross

Jeremy Hargreaves

Mohsin Khan

Richard Cole

Robert Harrison*

Sally Burnell

Tara Copeland

* Note: This candidate was promoted into the list of elected candidates due to gender diversity requirements.

Scottish Rep to Federal Policy Committee

Elinor Anderson

Principal Councillor reps to Federal Policy Committee

Cllr Peter Thornton

Cllr Susan Juned

Federal Conference Committee

Bex Scott

Cara Jenkinson

Chris Adams

Chris Maines

Geoff Payne

Liz Lynne

Joe Otten

John Bridges

Jon Ball

Joe Toovey*

Nick da Costa

Rachelle Shepherd-Dubey

* Note: This candidate was promoted into the list of elected candidates due to ability diversity requirements.

Federal International Relations Committee

Doreen Huddart

Hannah Bettsworth

Jonathan Fryer

Phillipa Leslie-Jones

Phil Bennion

Ruth Coleman Taylor

ALDE Council

Belinda Brooks-Gordon

Hannah Bettsworth

Jonathan Fryer

Joyce Onstad

Merlene Emmerson

Phillip Bennion

Congratulations to everyone who was elected and commiserations to those who missed out this time.

Some quick observations on the results.

Correct me if I am wrong, but I think I am the only directly elected member of FB, FPC or FCC who comes from outside England. I know that there are Scottish and Welsh reps but is that something we need to address? In fact, Federal Board is incredibly London-centric. Eight of its fifteen members actually come from London and only April and I could be described as beyond the Home Counties.

The party adopted diversity measures to ensure that our party bodies reflect the society we live in.

These can be found in Article 2 of the Federal Constitution

2.5 Whenever this Constitution provides for the election by party members to a Federal Committee, not less than 40% or, if 40% is not a whole number, the whole number nearest to but not exceeding 40% of those elected shall self- identify as men or non-binary people, and self-identify as women or non-binary people respectively. 2.6 Whenever this Constitution provides for the election by party members of ten or more persons to any Federal Committee or other Federal body:

(a) not less than 10% or, if 10% is not a whole number, the whole number nearest to but not exceeding 10% shall be from underrepresented ethnic backgrounds;

(b) not less than 10% or, if 10% is not a whole number, the whole number nearest to but not exceeding 10% shall be disabled people; and

(c) not less than 10% or, if 10% is not a whole number, the whole number

nearest to but not exceeding 10% shall be people from under-represented sexual orientations and gender identities, including trans and non-binary identities.

These measures were used three times in this election – twice on gender requirements and both to promote male candidates which is not the situation you might have found in the past and a welcome sign that the culture in the party is changing.

The turnout was also quite small. Only about 10% of members took part which is, I think, a small improvement on 2017. The general election coinciding with the voting period probably didn’t help, but we need to look at ways of encouraging more people to participate in future elections.

The Federal Board is required to review the election regulations after every set of elections so we can have a good look at what worked and where improvements need to be made to the online system.

