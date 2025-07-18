18 July 2025 – yesteday’s press releases

Lib Dems: water regulation in our country is broken

Ofwat: Finally Government listened to Lib Dems

Scot Lib Dems comment on confirmation of Trump visit dates

Cole-Hamilton: SNP want to focus on independence, I want to focus on NHS

Cole-Hamilton: SNP want to focus on independence, I want to focus on NHS

Lib Dems: water regulation in our country is broken

Responding to the news that the number of the most serious water pollution incidents went up by 60% last year, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Tim Farron said:

This record of failure shows water regulation in our country is broken. Water companies are getting away with polluting our rivers on an industrial scale and face little more than a slap on the wrist. The government must bring forward a proper overhaul of our water sector starting by scrapping the failed watchdog Ofwat. People are fed up with empty promises from ministers while Britain’s waterways continue to be ruined by sewage.

Ofwat: Finally Government listened to Lib Dems

Responding to reports that the Government will scrap Ofwat, Liberal Democrat environment spokesperson Tim Farron MP said:

At last, the Government has listened to the Liberal Democrats. Since November 2022, Liberal Democrats have been calling for Ofwat to be scrapped- and if the Government do not commit to this, it would be a dereliction of their duty and a betrayal of millions of customers across the country. But the Government must not stop here, and we will continue to hold them accountable. Britain now needs a new, effective regulator, to stop the sewage scandal once and for all. Today we see again that there has been a dramatic increase in sewage spills. Liberal Democrats will continue to fight for customers, citizens and for cleaner water.

Scot Lib Dems comment on confirmation of Trump visit dates

Commenting on confirmation of dates for Donald Trump’s visit to the UK on 25th to 29th July, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

Donald Trump’s Presidency has been deeply worrying for millions of people in the UK and around the world. From trade wars to praising Putin, there are plenty of warning signs that he is not looking out for anyone’s interest but his own. While I don’t expect he will get a warm reception from the Scottish public, it’s clear that John Swinney should use this opportunity to try to tackle the threat that Trump’s tariffs pose to Scottish businesses. He should also make quite clear commitments that the we want to see the entire Western world stand with Ukraine and ensure that their brave fighting men and women are given the tools they need to fend off Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Scot Lib Dems comment on Fife beach closures

Responding to report that two Fife beaches have been closed to swimmers due to high levels of bacteria in the water, Mid Scotland and Fife list candidate Cllr Claire McLaren said:

Residents of Kinghorn and Burntisland will want to know the reason for this closure and what will be done to prevent repeats like this in the future. Everyone wants to see clean and pristine beaches that we all can enjoy. Scottish Liberal Democrats have published plans for a Clean Water Act that would bring our water network into the 21st century, clamp down on dumping and clear up our waterways. That’s a key reason why people should vote for us on the peach-coloured regional ballot next May.

Cole-Hamilton: SNP want to focus on independence, I want to focus on NHS

Responding to the First Minister’s new strategy for independence, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: