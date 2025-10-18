18 October 2025 – the Scottish Conference press releases

Scottish Liberal Democrats set out radical plans to end ferries fiasco for good

Scottish Liberal Democrats set out radical plans to end ferries fiasco for good

Scottish Liberal Democrat conference in Glasgow has today backed plans put forward by West of Scotland MSP Jamie Greene to end the SNP”s ferries fiasco for good.

It follows a consultation run by Mr Greene which heard from local people, workers, ferry experts and businesses who have been messed around.

The party”s new plan calls for a series of measures including:

A new Ferries Bill within the first year of the new Parliament which guarantees that island communities are served by a reliable network, which listens to the needs of island communities and empowers them in decision-making.

New requirements to replace ageing vessels and produce a rolling 30-year strategy for ferries and port infrastructure, so no community is ever left without a viable lifeline service.

Restructuring the current tripartite governance arrangements of Scotland”s maritime assets, making them independent of government and putting community voices at their heart.

Expanding the compensation scheme for those affected by the SNP’s ferries fiasco, removing the current arbitrary limits that are unfair to so many businesses in island and coastal communities.

Jamie Greene said:

Islanders and coastal communities have paid the price for the failure of the Scottish Government to provide the ferries they need, manage maintenance, and procure new vessels on time or on budget. They deserve better than SNP ministers who’ve shown that they don’t understand local needs and can”t be trusted with lifeline links. We need to get Scotland moving again. By backing this motion, conference has sent a clear message that we have a realistic plan to get things done. We will end the ferries fiasco for good through a new Ferries Bill that puts fairness for these communities at its heart. They deserve a new strategy that guarantees vessels are replaced in time and a real say on how their ferries are run, on top of proper compensation for the disruption they”ve suffered. We are poised to beat the SNP in seats where their ferries fiasco has hit hard, but wherever you are a vote for the Liberal Democrats on the peach ballot next year can fix the ferries for good and get Scotland moving again.

Lib Dems call for a fair deal for rural Scotland

The Scottish Liberal Democrat autumn conference has today backed proposals from Highland Liberal Democrats which would ensure that all legislation works for rural communities.

The motion also calls for a review of the shape and size of rural local authorities and funding formulas – subject to their request – to ensure local services are properly resourced and meet the needs of local communities.

It was put forward by the party’s candidate for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross candidate David Green and candidate for Ross, Skye and Lochaber Andrew Baxter, and backed overwhelmingly by conference.

Caithness, Sutherland and Ross candidate David Green said:

Scotland’s rural communities are vital to our economy, our environment, and our culture – but are too often left behind by the SNP’s centralised, urban-focused policy. People in the Highlands are tired and frustrated with always feeling they are at the back of the queue. Many rural communities have a wealth of opportunities but also face significant challenges, including depopulation and the loss of young people; a chronic shortage of affordable housing and childcare; and poor transport connectivity. Liberal Democrats successfully championed legislation to ensure that the needs of island communities are considered in every piece of legislation. That same consideration should apply to Scotland’s rural communities.

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch candidate Andrew Baxter said:

Highland council covers an area almost the size of Belgium. People living in Skye, Wick and Aviemore don’t necessarily have exactly the same interests. Meanwhile it is distant SNP ministers in Edinburgh who are making decisions about what local services should look like. That’s not good enough. The motion also calls for the Scottish Government to enable a review of the shape and size of rural local authorities – subject to their request – and funding formulas to ensure local services are properly resourced and meet the needs of local communities. If communities want to see local authorities broken up then they should be able to decide that for themselves.

Scottish Lib Dems back proposals to support night-time economy

At their Autumn Conference, Scottish Liberal Democrats have agreed a series of measures to support and improve Scotland’s night-time economy.

The party is calling on the Scottish Government to:

Improve public safety in city centres at night by increasing visible policing in hot spots for antisocial behaviour, as well as improving communication networks between the police and night-time businesses like pubs and clubs.

Work with all public transport provides in large towns and cities to increase the frequency and reliability of late-night services.

Improve public safety on night-time public transport services, making these services safer for individuals belonging to more marginalised groups, helping them participate more fully in the night-time economy.

Party members also backed an amendment which calls for the impact on residents to be taken into account when supporting and promoting the night-time economy.

Mike Grieve, who owns Sub Club in Glasgow and chairs the Night Time Industries Association, recently said that Scotland is ‘behind the curve’ in supporting the night-time economy.

Daniel O’Malley, the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ lead candidate for the Glasgow region at the coming Holyrood elections, said:

By backing this motion, Scottish Liberal Democrats are sending a clear message that Scotland’s night-time industries deserve better and opportunity to thrive. These industries are vital to our culture and our economy, but they’re grappling with a number of challenges amid venue closures, the hike to National Insurance, antisocial behaviour and the axing of key night-time bus routes and train services that cause people to stay at home. Bar staff, security staff and customers deserve better. Increasing public safety has a big part to play in addressing those challenges, and that’s reflected in the measures that our party has backed today. Scottish Liberal Democrats are committed to delivering solutions that will put Scotland ahead of the curve in supporting our night-time industries and getting our economy thriving. Everyone can back that by voting for the Scottish Liberal Democrats on the second, peach regional ballot next May.

Lib Dem conference backs new plans for dementia support

Delegates at the Scottish Liberal Democrat autumn conference have today backed a motion calling for the Scottish Government to urgently establish minimum national care standards and entitlements for Scots with dementia.

The motion calls for people with dementia to be treated with dignity and supported to live as full a life as possible.

It notes that dementia is the leading cause of death in the UK, yet Dementia UK cites that one 3 in three people with the condition are living without a diagnosis. It also notes figures from Alzheimer Scotland stating that it has identified a cumulative £154 million in 5 proposed cuts to older people’s and community care services in the financial plans of Integration Joint Boards (IJBs) over the coming years.

Scottish Liberal Democrat spokesperson for older people and list candidate for South Scotland, Aisha Mir said:

Too many people with dementia feel as if they are a burden. They have been badly let down by this Scottish Government. One of the major flaws in the SNP’s care plans was the desire to see services run by ministers in Edinburgh. We don’t want to repeat that mistake. However, what we can do is set out minimum standards and entitlements for care so that people can live with dignity and not feel left behind. Liberal Democrats believe in giving people more control over their own lives and health so that everyone gets the care they need, when they need it and where they need it. By backing this motion conference will demonstrate our commitment to ensuring that everyone has high-quality social care when they need it. Scotland deserves better. And with the Scottish Liberal Democrats, you can vote for it.

Scottish Lib Dem conference backs measures to tackle violence against women and girls

At their autumn party conference, Scottish Liberal Democrats have backed a range of measures to tackle violence against women and girls, including for the Scottish Government to implement key domestic abuse protections four years after they became law.

The motion agreed by conference calls for:

Part 1 of the Domestic Abuse (Protection) (Scotland) Act 2021- which contains emergency protections for domestic abuse victims- to be commenced and properly resourced without any additional delays.

‘Sex’ to be swiftly added to the list of protected characteristics in the Hate Crime and Public Order Act 2021, and a review in the next parliament, with a view to bringing in separate legislation as originally recommended by Baroness Kennedy if required.

Consistent guidance for schools and local authorities on how to tackle violence against female pupils in schools.

Measures to prevent further violence against women and girls to be included as part of efforts to rehabilitate prisoners.

Establishing a single point of contact within a local authority that victims of domestic abuse can speak to in order explain their circumstances, ensuring victims only have to tell their story once.

All housing and frontline staff to be trained to detect and respond appropriately to domestic abuse and survivors of domestic abuse.

A presumption that the perpetrator of domestic abuse will be required to leave the shared home, allowing survivors greater choice and agency.

Wendy Chamberlain said: