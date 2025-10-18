The Voice

Tributes to Ming: Clive Jones

By | Sat 18th October 2025 - 5:20 pm

This week, tributes to Ming Campbell were made in Parliament. We always knew how well respected he was across the political spectrum and it was quite emotional to see his wisdom and kindness universally recognised.

Clive Jones’ contribution tells of Ming’s solidarity with someone whose journey to the Commons was similarly long:

Further to that point of order, Mr Speaker. I am sure that Ming would have been delighted with the tributes paid to him today by the Prime Minister, my right hon. Friend the Member for Kingston and Surbiton (Ed Davey) and many others. Just as importantly, I think Elspeth would have been equally delighted. She would have been raising a glass of champagne in celebration.

Ming is remembered as a brilliant and successful athlete and an accomplished, distinguished advocate. He was a real fixture in this House, utterly authoritative on foreign policy and defence matters for more than two decades. Less well remembered is the fact that it took him three elections and a decade to be elected to represent Fife, a seat he then held for 28 years. He was, therefore, sympathetic and hugely supportive of my similarly numerous efforts to win in Wokingham.

For all that patrician charm he deployed to win over judges in court, he was also a savvy street campaigner his opponents underestimated at their peril. On one of his many visits to Wokingham, a local journalist asked him why he visited so often. He replied, “I have invested so much in this young man”—it was only 10 years ago!—“that I am determined to see him succeed.” He was delighted when that investment paid off last July.

Ming was very generous with his time and his advice. He was a warm and generous friend to me and my family, to many colleagues and to the many, many friends he made in Wokingham along the way. He will be fondly remembered by everybody who knew him well and, by wide agreement, as being probably one of the nicest people to ever lead a political party in the UK.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert

Recent Comments

  • Cassie
    Even if Israel did walk away completely (unlikely), there would still be the huge 'snag' of rival militias and Hamas who are already fighting (literally) for co...
  • Jean Melville
    I’m particularly interested in the comment about the need to protect female pupils in schools. In my experience - I have worked as a Pupil Support Assistant i...
  • expats
    Ref. the complaint from Israel that Hamas are 'slow' in returning hostage remains and that one of those returned wasn't that of a dead hostage... Considering...
  • David Evans
    To add a bit of detail to Rifs analysis: We all know that the vote of both Cons and Labour is collapsing due to their catastrophic terms in government. This...
  • Chris Moore
    PS "Loc" is short for "Localist"....