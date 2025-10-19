Tom Arms’ World Review

As I write this, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, is preparing to sit down in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian leader had high hopes for this meeting. Trump had broadly hinted that he was prepared to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles. These weapons can be launched from air, land or sea and have a range of 1,500 miles and carry an enormous payload.

That means that Ukraine could launch the missiles from anywhere inside Ukraine or on the Black Sea and easily hit targets in Moscow and beyond. Up to now the West has been reluctant to provide Ukraine with long-range weaponry for fear that it would escalate the conflict. These missiles are a game changer.

Then, while Zelensky, was in mid-flight, Trump and Vladimir Putin had another marathon telephone session—two and a half hours.

Putin held out the golden carrot of “colossal” trade projects for America once the Ukraine War ended and sanctions were lifted.

Nothing tempts Trump more than money. Putin stressed that money came with peace and that he had control over when that peace came—not Zelensky.

So, Trump agreed to hold another meeting Putin; sometime in the next fortnight in Hungary. It is likely, but not certain, that the Tomahawks to Ukraine deal will go on ice or out the window altogether.

In the meantime, Putin is increasing the military pressure on Ukraine. On Thursday night there were dozens of Russian missile attacks and 300 drone attacks on Ukrainian targets. They mainly hit gas and electricity infrastructure as Ukrainians prepare for another hard, cold winter.

These attacks—and a wavering Trump—seem to be Putin’s main cards. The frontline is at stalemate and the Russian economy is struggling from sanctions and Ukrainian attacks on oil depots.

Britain’s collapsed Chinese spy case has brought into focus the structure and nature of Chinese intelligence.

Basically, when we talk about the Chinese intelligence service we are talking about the Ministry of State Security, aka MSS. Although, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is responsible for military intelligence.

The MSS is huge. One unofficial estimate puts the number of employees at 100,000. One former diplomat pointed that is only the ones on the payroll, “the rest of the population are unpaid interns.”

Chinese intelligence is all pervasive in Chinese society. In Britain and America foreign intelligence gathering, counter-intelligence, domestic security and electronic intelligence all come under different departments. In China, the MSS controls everything.

And they are good at their jobs, especially when it comes to electronic spying. An MSS group called “Salt Typhoon” is reported to have infiltrated American telecoms networks and accessed the Meta data of millions of users. The successful hack went undiscovered for years.

A Chinese group known as UNC3886 has been discovered exploiting weaknesses in American and European produced routers to create long-term access into business and government computers through “back door” technology.

According to the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike there was an average 150 percent increase in Chinese cyber espionage in 2024. Some sectors, such as finance, have seen a 300 percent increase.

The major concern is that Chinese companies producing computer equipment or running social media platforms are being instructed by the Chinese Communist Party to install “back door” technology. Fears of such an operation are behind the row over Tik Tok.

A joint study by the University of Edinburgh and Trinity College Dublin showed that some Chinese-produced phones did have apps that allowed sensitive data to be sent to third party domains.

However, the researchers could not identify the third party domains and concluded that the information was most likely be used by Chinese companies for commercial reasons rather than by the government for political reasons.

The Belgian government, however, has certainly warned that Chinese-produced smartphones pose a significant espionage risk.

On the other side, Chinese manufacturers, insist that they would not risk important export deals by allowing the government to install “back door” technology and that the government would not want the damage it would cause to its reputation and exports.

The US Supreme Court may be about to put a giant nail in the Democratic Party’s chances of winning control of the House of Representatives in next year’s mid-term elections.

A Democrat failure in 2026 would mean an open goal for Trump’s final two years and improved chances for the Republicans winning the 2028 presidential elections and continuing the conservative revolution that Trump started.

The case involves the redrawing of Congressional district boundaries in the southern—and very Republican—state of Louisiana.

Louisiana is 31 percent Black but only one of its congressmen is Black. He is, of course, a Democrat. Black voters started off asking the Supreme Court to force the Louisiana legislature to redraw the congressional boundaries to give Black (Democrat) voters an opportunity to elect a congressman who represents them.

In support of their case, they cited the 1965 Voting Rights Act which prohibits states from denying or limiting voting rights on the basis of race, skin colour or preferred language.

This argument has worked repeatedly in the past and the courts have interpreted it as meaning that states are required to create what is known as “opportunity districts” so that a state’s demographics are accurately represented in congress.

The problem is that the current Supreme Court is strongly biased in a conservative direction. It has, for instance, already ruled against affirmative action by universities.

Benjamin Aquinaga, Louisiana’s Solicitor General, spotted the shift and has flipped the case to argue that affirmative action in congressional districting should also be dropped. It has been 60 years since the Voting Rights Act. The country is now integrated. Minority groups no longer need special consideration when it comes to voting rights.

It will be a few months before the court issues its judgement. But based on the questions asked by the Justices, it looks like the Voting Rights Act will be pared back considerably if not ditched altogether.

The result will be that a whole slew of Republican-controlled states, mainly in the South, will push through a series re-drawn electoral maps that will insure fewer seats for Blacks (Democrats) and more for Republicans. It is estimated that this could result in up to 19 more Republican seats in the House of Representatives, virtually a guaranteed majority for Trump.

The current session of the Supreme Court is set to be one of the most historic on record.

On its docket is a case about whether federal laws prohibit the president from removing members of agencies designed by Congress to be independent of presidential influence.

The Justices will also decide the fate of Lisa Cook, the member of the Federal Reserve whom Trump wants removed. The decision in this case would have an impact on future economic policies as well as the livelihood of Ms. Cook.

Trump’s tariffs are also up before the court. Does the constitution prohibit him from imposing wide-ranging tariffs without the approval of Congress?

Birthright citizenship — the right to American citizenship for anyone born in America — is on the docket. This affects millions whom Trump would like to see deported. Other aggressive immigration and deportation tactics will also be considered.

Trump’s unilateral cuts in federal spending and the firing of government employees is another case before the Justices.

Finally, there is the issue of the credibility of the US Supreme Court. It was designed by the Founding Fathers to be apolitical. The Justices are appointed for life rather than elected. But so far, this court has at times seemed like an extension of Trump’s White House.

It is important that the law is respected and that it is seen to be even-handed. One of the major issues before the court this session is Trump’s refusal to seek congressional approval. Biden did the same with student loans and some environmental regulations and was blocked by the Supreme Court. Failure to act the same towards Trump will only mean a loss of the court’s credibility and damage to the rule of law.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of The Liberal Democrat Voice. He is also a regular contributor to “The New World” (formerly “The New European”) and the author of “The Encyclopaedia of the Cold War” and “America Made in Britain.”