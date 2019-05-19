Mark Valladares

18-19 May 2019 – the weekend’s press release

By | Sun 19th May 2019 - 11:15 pm

Cable: We are the stop Brexit party

Speaking on the Andrew Marr show this morning, ahead of this weeks European elections, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said:

I think it is now quite likely we will get the People’s Vote that we are fighting for and it can be done by October.

We are talking about having a referendum on the terms of Brexit, now knowing what it entails.

It’s absolutely clear that no Brexit at all is the best option and that is what a vote for the Liberal Democrats is for.

We are the stop Brexit party.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 19th May - 11:58pm
    Thank you for that endorsement from the South -West, Yeovil Yokel! We've much to do beyond getting some MEPs elected on Thursday.
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 19th May - 11:52pm
    So I come full circle, after the 220th comment on this thread which began on May 7. Human Rights Watch has taken up the Philip...
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 19th May - 11:24pm
    Katherine & Joseph - I’ve long been a critical admirer of Sir Vince, but increasingly during the last few weeks I’ve felt that he’s really...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 19th May - 11:15pm
    @DavidEvershed I would say that the white working class are underrepresented in the Lib Dems as they are in all political parties. I tried to...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 19th May - 10:09pm
    Thanks for posting this - it's reminded me to put it in my diary!
  • User AvatarMichael 1 19th May - 10:04pm
    @Jayne Mansfield Jenkins made, as one would expect from him made a very elegant argument for his system and there have been top-up systems introduced...