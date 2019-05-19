Michael Heseltine to vote Lib Dem to stop Brexit

If you have voted one way for almost 70 years, it’s hard to do anything differently. But former Tory Cabinet Minister Michael Heseltine is doing just that on Thursday.
His passionate internationalism and support of the European Union means that he will be supporting the Liberal Democrats.
Heseltine famously fell out with Margaret Thatcher over Europe and it was his challenge that led to her downfall in another Tory fight over Europe.
From the Observer:
In an article for the Sunday Times, he said: “The reason for my experiment with the Lib Dems is, of course, the government’s position on Brexit.
“I cannot, with a clear conscience, vote for my party when it is myopically focused on forcing through the biggest act of economic self-harm ever undertaken by a democratic government.”
Or, as an adolescent headline writer on the Sun might put it: “Hezza preffa Vinnie 2 Tessa/ Bozza/Jezza”.
I suppose that even if elected Tories like Dominic Grieve were to vote LD too they wouldn’t incur the wrath of their local parties by telling us.
As for policies for dealing with mental health issues, the Lib Dems are doing wonders for mine this month – one last push needed now for Thursday 23rd.
As I reported on another thread today, Hezza has ‘previous’ as I believe he stood as a ‘National Liberal’ in the 1959 General Election, before that ‘party’ finally merged with the Tories.
Good on him, I say!