The Voice

Michael Heseltine to vote Lib Dem to stop Brexit

By | Sun 19th May 2019 - 12:39 pm

If you have voted one way for almost 70 years, it’s hard to do anything differently. But former Tory Cabinet Minister Michael Heseltine is doing just that on Thursday.

His passionate internationalism and support of the European Union means that he will be supporting the Liberal Democrats.

Heseltine famously fell out with Margaret Thatcher over Europe and it was his challenge that led to her downfall in another Tory fight over Europe.

From the Observer:

In an article for the Sunday Times, he said: “The reason for my experiment with the Lib Dems is, of course, the government’s position on Brexit.

“I cannot, with a clear conscience, vote for my party when it is myopically focused on forcing through the biggest act of economic self-harm ever undertaken by a democratic government.”

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • John Marriott 19th May '19 - 2:06pm

    As I reported on another thread today, Hezza has ‘previous’ as I believe he stood as a ‘National Liberal’ in the 1959 General Election, before that ‘party’ finally merged with the Tories.

    Good on him, I say!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarrichard 19th May - 2:44pm
    On Martin Horwood's numbers the BREXIT party get the first and second seats, the Lib Dems the third, the BREXIT party the fourth and the...
  • User AvatarTeejay 19th May - 2:18pm
    Martin: As Jane Mansfield correctly points out. Nick Clegg agreed to reduce the number of constituency by 50 and equalise them in exchange for a...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 19th May - 2:09pm
    @ John Marriott "here we are – last again!" And not just in the Eurovision Songs thing ....... my wife and I have still not...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 19th May - 2:06pm
    As I reported on another thread today, Hezza has ‘previous’ as I believe he stood as a ‘National Liberal’ in the 1959 General Election, before...
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 19th May - 1:56pm
    Or, as an adolescent headline writer on the Sun might put it: "Hezza preffa Vinnie 2 Tessa/ Bozza/Jezza". I suppose that even if elected Tories...
  • User AvatarGlenn 19th May - 12:54pm
    A distant second in an election with an almost guaranteed low turn out. If Britain was really as divided as commentators make out we would...