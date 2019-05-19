Keynote speech from Tony Greaves and climate change feature at SLF AGM

All are welcome at the Social Liberal Forum AGM, in Manchester on Saturday 25th May with Tony Greaves, Jane Brophy, John Pugh, Louise Harris, John Leech.

I need a new pair of shoes. We have all been on the campaign trail for a long time-local elections followed by the European vote. The Social Liberal Forum AGM in Manchester on 25th May provides an ideal opportunity to reflect and take stock before we set out for the next challenges. Personally I am looking forward to going back Brecon and Radnor, I was last there in 1985 for Richard Livsey’s outstanding by-election triumph. There seems every chance that 2019 will see another Brecon and Radnor by-election.

We kick off at 1.00pm with a key note speech from Tony Greaves. I think we can guarantee that he will provide a stimulating commentary on the political situation. The Euro votes will have been counted and we will be awaiting the declarations. Jane Brophy, one of our leading NW candidates, will be joining us. During the afternoon there will plenty of opportunities for everyone to contribute with breakout sessions, one of which Jane will lead focussing on Climate Change.

The afternoon will conclude with more audience participation when we have a panel of some of our most successful campaigner: Councillor Jane Brophy, Councillor John Pugh (MP for Southport 2001-2017) Councillor John Leech (MP for Manchester Withington 2005-2015) and chaired by Councillor Louise Harris.

The venue is The Friends Meeting House in Central Manchester. We would appreciate it if you could register via the Social Liberal Forum website although it is not essential. The event is open to everyone. It will provide a timely opportunity to meet likeminded people, swap campaign stories and future plans. The meeting will end at 5.00pm – just in time for me to seek out a cobbler.

* Iain Brodie Browne is on the Social Liberal Forum Council