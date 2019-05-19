Caron Lindsay

Labour panic as Lib Dems advance into second nationally and first in London

By | Sun 19th May 2019 - 10:06 am

The Lib Dems have overtaken Labour in another poll, this time another massive one, in the Observer:

Lib Dems were on 17% ahead of Labour on 16% and the same poll put us in first place in London and ahead of Labour as the choice for Remain voters.

The data seems to be matching up with the many anecdotes from across the country, this one from Alistair Campbell on Channel 4 News last night:

Labour voters will be reading the Observer’s leader this morning which has harsh words for the party and uncomfortable truths for Labour remainers.

There are those in the Labour party who maintain it is a Remain party. As much as they may wish this to be true, they are deluding themselves. Labour is a Brexit party, under a Eurosceptic leader who has unequivocally committed the party to trying to deliver Brexit.

The party clearly realises that winning over Labour remainers is keen:

You can tell Labour have the wind up them because they are going for us on the Sunday morning programmes.

But when asked if they are a Brexit party or a Remain party they disappear in a cloud of waffle.

No amount of Labour politicians saying they support Remain and a People’s Vote can make their leader deliver that where it matters, in the Westminster Parliament. The Labour leadership has done nothing to deserve the votes of remainers and should not get them.

All the signs point to a good result for us.

What we need to do in the last few days is emphasise how we can beat the Brexit party if the Remain votes come to us.

We also need to get as many Remain voters out to vote as possible. The European elections traditionally have a low turnout, but from what I’ve seen on the doorsteps these past few weeks, people are very motivated to turn out and support us to stop Brexit.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

This entry was posted in Op-eds.
One Comment

  • John Marriott 19th May '19 - 10:25am

    Just waiting for Paul Walter to report on the REALLY big news from last night, namely the result of the Eurovision Song Contest from Israel (Israel in Europe?). ‘Gefeliciteerd’ to the Netherlands; but here we are – last again! And why on Earth was Australia there? Now, if you had a vote to LEAVE the Eurovision Song Contest, I would be the first in line!

    PS just heard that Lord Heseltine is going to vote Lib Dem this week. Nice call, Michael, especially as, the first time you stood for Parliament in the 1950s was as a ‘National Liberal’.

