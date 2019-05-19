Labour panic as Lib Dems advance into second nationally and first in London

The Lib Dems have overtaken Labour in another poll, this time another massive one, in the Observer:

Lib Dems were on 17% ahead of Labour on 16% and the same poll put us in first place in London and ahead of Labour as the choice for Remain voters.

The data seems to be matching up with the many anecdotes from across the country, this one from Alistair Campbell on Channel 4 News last night:

“I’ve been out in London today, you’re falling over Labour supporters who say they’re voting @LibDems” @campbellclaret on @Channel4News just now!! 🔶🔶🔶 — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) May 18, 2019

Labour voters will be reading the Observer’s leader this morning which has harsh words for the party and uncomfortable truths for Labour remainers.

There are those in the Labour party who maintain it is a Remain party. As much as they may wish this to be true, they are deluding themselves. Labour is a Brexit party, under a Eurosceptic leader who has unequivocally committed the party to trying to deliver Brexit.

The party clearly realises that winning over Labour remainers is keen:

A vote for Labour is a vote for Brexit.

A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit.

Simple. #StopBrexit with us > https://t.co/dGhOFb5H8S pic.twitter.com/6Ik8FgYUWw — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 18, 2019

You can tell Labour have the wind up them because they are going for us on the Sunday morning programmes.

Love it. Labour guy on Sophy Ridge attacking LibDems flat out – they’re frit! @SophyRidgeSky — Lynne Featherstone (@lfeatherstone) May 19, 2019

But when asked if they are a Brexit party or a Remain party they disappear in a cloud of waffle.

No amount of Labour politicians saying they support Remain and a People’s Vote can make their leader deliver that where it matters, in the Westminster Parliament. The Labour leadership has done nothing to deserve the votes of remainers and should not get them.

All the signs point to a good result for us.

What we need to do in the last few days is emphasise how we can beat the Brexit party if the Remain votes come to us.

Latest big poll in South West again puts @libdems in clear second place. Problem is Brexiteers aren’t splitting their vote so under d’Hondt system they’ll get 4/6 seats. But we’re less than a percentage point from starting to take down Brexit Party seats. #StopBrexit #StopFarage pic.twitter.com/0Vggsv4Lll — Martin Horwood (@MartinChelt) May 18, 2019

We also need to get as many Remain voters out to vote as possible. The European elections traditionally have a low turnout, but from what I’ve seen on the doorsteps these past few weeks, people are very motivated to turn out and support us to stop Brexit.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings