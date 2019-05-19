Why I returned to the Liberal Democrats

At the age of 49 and being of a naturally cynical disposition, you would think that I would be immune to unreservedly believing in exciting shiny new things. Well, reader, I have a confession to make – I signed up as a supporter of Change UK. Yes, I believed that they were the future of British politics and yes, I actually believed that they would transform the political landscape, kill off tribalism and usher in a new age of cooperation and consensus. Truly this was the glorious bright new dawn…

However, as we seen the bright new dawn is more like a rainy November morning in West Bromwich.

I joined the Party in November after leaving the Labour Party in a mixture of disgust, guilt and embarrassment. The Liberal Democrats seemed ideal for a centre Left socially liberal person like me, I really liked the policies and every one was so nice (if you want to see not nice, attend the average CLP meeting and criticise Jeremy Corbyn). Great, here was my new political home. But then came TIG.

TIG looked wonderful; a happy gang of pragmatic modernists drawn from all parties and none. They hung out at Nandos and seemed like regular guys. So I wrote to Lib Dem membership to cancel my membership, signed up to Change UK, became a group admin and started spreading the word on social media.

Then reality intruded into my centrist idyll. It became apparent that Change UK seemed to mean radically different things to different people. This non-party (no members, no structure and no policies) was simply a blank canvas on which anyone could project their ideal political party. CHUK had all the solidity and depth of one of those old 2D Hollywood film sets. The groups I was in were full of well-meaning, enthusiastic, idealistic people campaigning for ‘change’ but with no clear idea of what that ‘change’ actually might be and no direction from CHUK high command. I could not fault their commitment to the cause but I did not actually know what the cause was and, truth be told, neither did they. I had made a mistake.

So I slunk back to the Lib Dems like the Prodigal Son, fully expecting to be turned away for leaving after only a few months. But not only was I accepted but I was welcomed back with open arms.

Why is this relevant to the Liberal Democrats? All those things that I saw in CHUK actually already existed. That pragmatic, evidence-based, progressive liberal party of my dreams was the one I was already in. We are the party that CHUK, Renew and all the new centrist kids on the block aspire to be and we need to be getting that message out there. If people want change (and I believe that they do) then the only way that is going to be through us. No vested interests, no closed mindsets, no us and them, no veneration of an imagined past at the expense of the present, but a group of people who truly believe that progress comes through empowering individuals to the benefit of society as a whole. This is a great party and it took me leaving it to see that. We have so much to offer a broken country that desperately needs change that isn’t just an empty slogan and a photo opportunity. I am proud to be a Liberal Democrat and so should you be.

* Mark Paine joined the Liberal Democrats from Labour in 2018