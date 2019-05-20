Colin McGerty

The Brexit Party is undemocratic!

By | Mon 20th May 2019 - 8:13 am

Apparently, we Liberal Democrats hate democracy. Or so I’ve been told by those who support an exit from the EU.

Apparently, we don’t respect the result of the 2016 referendum.

I hear it’s now undemocratic to hold any other view. It’s undemocratic to spend nearly three years campaigning for and building a massive consensus for that view, to the point that going into any People’s Vote referendum campaign, there would be every reason for us to be optimistic.

It’s undemocratic, I’m told, for us to rebuild the Liberal Democrat Party as a people’s movement against Brexit and for an open and tolerant Britain.

It’s nonsense of course.

Unlike the slippery prevarications of Jeremy Corbyn, I believe it is entirely consistent with respecting the result of the 2016 EU referendum and to continue campaigning for a different, better future for my children. This is simply called having principles and sticking to them.

The Brexit Party are right to point out that the 2016 referendum was the biggest act of democracy this country has ever seen, but this impressive sounding factoid should be not be used to imply that it was the last one. Democracy didn’t end.

Democracy continues and we will continue to hold views that others disagree with. We will make our case and something we might even prevail. Other times, views we disagree with might carry the day. But that doesn’t mean they become Liberal Democrat Party policy.

So, whether you agree with the Lib Dems or not, I salute your contribution to respectful and continued debate.

It is the Brexit Party I accuse of being undemocratic, because they believe in ending democracy, ruling a line under debate and enacting an extreme Brexit that is very far from the current consensus.

If you want to show The Brexit Party that we are still a democratic country, vote Liberal Democrat on Thursday.

Together, we can stop Brexit.

* Colin McGerty is a ward organiser for Cambridge Liberal Democrats. This week he tweets from @libdemdisco but can generally be found via @colinmcgerty.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 20th May - 2:15am
    Joseph, From your post of Sunday at 3.23pm it seems you think it is more important for the government to increase wages for public sector...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 19th May - 11:58pm
    Thank you for that endorsement from the South -West, Yeovil Yokel! We've much to do beyond getting some MEPs elected on Thursday.
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 19th May - 11:52pm
    So I come full circle, after the 220th comment on this thread which began on May 7. Human Rights Watch has taken up the Philip...
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 19th May - 11:24pm
    Katherine & Joseph - I’ve long been a critical admirer of Sir Vince, but increasingly during the last few weeks I’ve felt that he’s really...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 19th May - 11:15pm
    @DavidEvershed I would say that the white working class are underrepresented in the Lib Dems as they are in all political parties. I tried to...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 19th May - 10:09pm
    Thanks for posting this - it's reminded me to put it in my diary!