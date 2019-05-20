The Brexit Party is undemocratic!

Apparently, we Liberal Democrats hate democracy. Or so I’ve been told by those who support an exit from the EU.

Apparently, we don’t respect the result of the 2016 referendum.

I hear it’s now undemocratic to hold any other view. It’s undemocratic to spend nearly three years campaigning for and building a massive consensus for that view, to the point that going into any People’s Vote referendum campaign, there would be every reason for us to be optimistic.

It’s undemocratic, I’m told, for us to rebuild the Liberal Democrat Party as a people’s movement against Brexit and for an open and tolerant Britain.

It’s nonsense of course.

Unlike the slippery prevarications of Jeremy Corbyn, I believe it is entirely consistent with respecting the result of the 2016 EU referendum and to continue campaigning for a different, better future for my children. This is simply called having principles and sticking to them.

The Brexit Party are right to point out that the 2016 referendum was the biggest act of democracy this country has ever seen, but this impressive sounding factoid should be not be used to imply that it was the last one. Democracy didn’t end.

Democracy continues and we will continue to hold views that others disagree with. We will make our case and something we might even prevail. Other times, views we disagree with might carry the day. But that doesn’t mean they become Liberal Democrat Party policy.

So, whether you agree with the Lib Dems or not, I salute your contribution to respectful and continued debate.

It is the Brexit Party I accuse of being undemocratic, because they believe in ending democracy, ruling a line under debate and enacting an extreme Brexit that is very far from the current consensus.

If you want to show The Brexit Party that we are still a democratic country, vote Liberal Democrat on Thursday.

Together, we can stop Brexit.

* Colin McGerty is a ward organiser for Cambridge Liberal Democrats. This week he tweets from @libdemdisco but can generally be found via @colinmcgerty.