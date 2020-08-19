19 August 2020 – the day’s press releases

- Government must publish DfE’s correspondence with Ofqual
Government must publish DfE’s correspondence with Ofqual
Responding to reports that the Education Secretary has conceded it was Ofqual’s decision to scrap the algorithm and move to teacher assessments, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said:
It appears that the decision to scrap the deeply unjust grading by postcode system came from Ofqual, not Gavin Williamson. Yet just days ago the Education Secretary claimed credit for this U-turn and attempted to throw the regulator under the bus.
The Government has serious questions to answer over what looks like a deliberate attempt to mislead the public. Enough of the smoke and mirrors, we urgently need clarity. All internal correspondence between DfE and Ofqual on this matter must to be published.
Ultimately, if Gavin Williamson has been dishonest as well as incompetent, the Prime Minister will have no choice but to accept his resignation. It is time Mr Johnson stops letting down young people by backing his Tory cronies.
Moran: Government bumbling from one crisis to the next
Responding to reports that BTec results have been pulled on the eve of results, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said:
This is yet another shambles from the Government.
It seems the Conservatives, bumbling from one crisis to the next, simply forgot about a half a million students awaiting their BTEec grades, and had to pull the results at the last minute.
Meanwhile, the Education Secretary is still in his job and the Prime Minister is still on holiday. This summer has been a disaster for the Government, it has left students panicking about their future and colleges in turmoil. Williamson must resign and Boris Johnson must return to deal with this crisis.