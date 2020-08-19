19 August 2020 – the day’s press releases

Government must publish DfE’s correspondence with Ofqual

Moran: Government bumbling from one crisis to the next

Responding to reports that the Education Secretary has conceded it was Ofqual’s decision to scrap the algorithm and move to teacher assessments, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said:

It appears that the decision to scrap the deeply unjust grading by postcode system came from Ofqual, not Gavin Williamson. Yet just days ago the Education Secretary claimed credit for this U-turn and attempted to throw the regulator under the bus. The Government has serious questions to answer over what looks like a deliberate attempt to mislead the public. Enough of the smoke and mirrors, we urgently need clarity. All internal correspondence between DfE and Ofqual on this matter must to be published. Ultimately, if Gavin Williamson has been dishonest as well as incompetent, the Prime Minister will have no choice but to accept his resignation. It is time Mr Johnson stops letting down young people by backing his Tory cronies.

Responding to reports that BTec results have been pulled on the eve of results, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said: