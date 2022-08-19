Farron & Foord: Water executives get bonuses despite sewerage scandal

In a press release that is receiving widespread coverage in this morning’s media, Tim Farron and Richard Foord attacked the huge bonuses received by water bosses while sewerage pours into our rivers and seas.

Average water company executive pay and bonuses rose by a fifth compared to last year despite 2.7 million hours of sewage being pumped into rivers and swimming spots

Average water company executives paid themselves £100,000 more in bonuses alone. Their average annual bonus now stands at over £600,000

New Lib Dem figures revealed as hosepipe ban is announced for Thames Water who lose a quarter of all their water due due to leaking pipes going unfixed.

In the week that sewage flowed into Britain’s treasured seaside swimming spots, new analysis of water companies’ Annual Reports by the Liberal Democrats has found that executive pay packets have spiralled out of control.

Next week, millions of Thames Water customers will also suffer from a hosepipe ban despite the company leaking a quarter of all its water from leaking pipes. The firm failed to invest in fixing the leaks, but found over £3 million to pay their execs, an increase on last year’s executive payout.

Combined bonuses and salaries pay packets per water company executive rose by a fifth (21%) from 2020/2021 to 2021/2022. This is a year-on-year average rise per executive of nearly £200,000.

In the same year, bonuses alone rose by £100,000 per water company executive – marking a 18% year-on-year hike. The average water company exec annual bonus now stands at an eye-watering £670,000.

In total the twenty-two water bosses paid themselves £24.8 million, including £14.7 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives in 2021/2022.

Severn Trent Water paid out nearly £6 million in remuneration, including bonuses of £4.5 million, while United Utilities’ bosses saw a pay packet of £4.2 million, including £2.8 million in bonuses.

Sewage was released into the rivers and oceans along England’s entire southern coastline earlier this week, lighting up Surfers’ Against Sewage’s map with red crosses. In Cornwall, eleven beaches have been plagued with human waste and the water at five Devon beaches were marked as unsafe to swim in.

Liberal Democrat Environment spokesperson Tim Farron MP said:

This is a national scandal. These disgusting polluting habits have made beaches unsafe in the middle of the summer holidays and harmed precious British wildlife. Hosepipe bans could have been avoided this summer if these water company CEOs bothered to invest in their rusting pipes rather than stuffing profits in their pockets. They are putting profit over the environment. Frankly, the whole thing stinks. Worst of all, Ministers are just letting them get away with it. The Government blocked a ban on sewage being pumped into our waterways and allowed creaking pipes to burst. This Government is guilty by association for letting water companies get away with this.

Liberal Democrat MP for Tiverton and Honiton Richard Foord has seen beaches in his constituency marked as unsafe this week as a result of sewage discharges. Richard said:

It’s not enough to keep talking about what needs to be done; we need to see action so our children do not have to build sandcastles next to sewage. Local people and holidaymakers shouldn’t be forced to swim amidst human waste. Devon’s beaches are amongst the best in the world but the Government is turning a blind eye while private companies ruin them. Conservative MPs are taking the side of water companies by not challenging this mess. There is outrage here about the actions of these companies and those West Country MPs who voted to allow it should be ashamed.

