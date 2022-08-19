NewsHound

Helen Morgan challenges Greg Clark on Community Heating Hubs

By | Fri 19th August 2022 - 10:31 am

On 16 August, Helen Morgan wrote to Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities calling for action to protect those who will not be able to afford to heat their homes this winter. She has also written to Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton:

Places like libraries and leisure centres could easily be adapted to provide a safe space for people to sit and keep warm during the day, at no extra cost to the tax payer.

Community Heating Hubs are simple, easily implemented and could be a literal lifeline for some households this winter.

In her letter to Greg Clark, Morgan said the country faces a cost of living emergency. She urges him to tackle the emergency this winter by requiring all local authorities to provide Community Heating Hubs, making public buildings available to those who can’t afford to keep their heating on at home.

I’m hoping you will wake this zombie government and take action to help the millions of people being pushed towards poverty by the cost of living emergency. Please ask all local authorities to take this simple step.

The letter to Greg Clark

The Rt Hon Greg Clark MP, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Dear Secretary of State,

Community Heating Hubs to tackle the cost of living emergency. This winter the country faces a cost of living emergency.

Our local communities will need to work together to ensure that people are kept and warm and safe.

I’m writing to urge you to tackle the emergency this winter, by requiring all local authorities to provide Community Heating Hubs, making their public spaces available to those who can’t afford to keep their heating on at home.

Many local authorities run libraries and leisure centres which could easily be adapted to provide a safe space for people to sit and keep warm during the day, at no extra cost to the tax payer.

Community Heating Hubs could be a literal lifeline for some households this winter.

I’m aware that some Town Councils have already committed to similar plans, and that some libraries have offered ‘cool spaces’ during the heatwave. They’ve helped people struggling with the weather, and raised interest in the services on offer.

Community Heating Hubs are simple and cost effective. Local authorities can implement them quickly.

I’ve been shocked by the lack of ideas from the Government as crisis looms. In fact, I’ve heard nothing on this emergency from any Minister, while the Prime Minister takes his second foreign holiday of the summer, and the party leadership contestants bicker over the culture war.

We’ve heard nothing on cancelling the energy price cap hike, nothing on helping the small business that face ruin because of spiralling energy costs, and nothing on helping communities to get through the winter.

So I’m hoping you will wake this zombie government and take action to help the millions of people being pushed towards poverty by the cost of living emergency. Please ask all local authorities to take this simple step.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Yours sincerely

Helen Morgan MP

Member of Parliament for North Shropshire. Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Levelling Up, Housing, Communities and Local Government

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Nonconformistradical
    If domestic cats hunt mainly at night - do they? - then perhaps a compromise would be for owners of domestic cats to keep them indoors at night? Do we need ...
  • Tony Vickers
    Only yesterday our Council's Principal Planning Officer told me that some councils have refused housing applications simply because surveys showed that the neig...
  • Gwyn Williams
    @David Raw Not all of the water companies are private. Dwr Cymru (Welsh Water) which serves the North, West and far South of Wales was effectively renationalise...
  • James Fowler
    This will always be a hot potato, so no surprise at the emotional charge of many of the posts on both sides. A statistic that startled me recently was as fo...
  • David Raw
    Messrs Farron and Foord are right to criticise privatisation greed. But it won't be enough merely to criticise. There's a danger Liberal Democrats will miss out...