The end of August has rolled around and shortly, as every year since I can remember, the usual suspects will likely be complaining that exams have gotten easier because young people all over the country have done what they are supposed to do and passed them.

This is all part of the usual having a go at the ‘youth of today’ that these people always engage in. Whether it’s ‘nobody wants to work’ or ‘takeaway coffee is why you can’t afford a house’ or ‘exams are getting easier’. It’s all part of the same attitude that seeks to either blame young people for not being able to overcome systemic problems in society or trivialise and denigrate the things we succeed at. Everything bad is our fault, everything good was handed to us.

The hate and dismissal hurled at children and teenagers every year over exams results is particularly vile though. Simply because we sent these children to school at 4 or 5, spent years attempting to give them all the information and skills they needed to pass their exams. Then they are attacked for succeeding in the very thing we’ve spent years telling them is the whole point of why we sent them to school in the first place. To get qualifications so they can have the best chance of leading happy successful lives.

If 100% of our Olympians came back with gold medals, would we insist the Olympics had gotten easier?

It is sometimes argued that actually exams are about allowing employers/universities to distinguish between candidates but I disagree. Exams are about assessing how well a student has mastered the material, how well they were taught and how well they have learned to apply their skills and knowledge. Dismissing their work by saying they had it easy insults them and their teachers. If other organisations need to distinguish between people for their own purposes they can use other metrics. After all we already require those applying for jobs and university to write a personal statement and (often) an interview. Why bother with any of that if we can tell everything about their suitability and capability from their exam results?

Results can be informative on an individual level but never as an isolated data point because there are too many variables. After all, who has more potential? The refugee student who went from not speaking English at 13 to getting ABB at A level or the privately educated, privately tutored student who got A*A*A. Who has more passion for the subject? The student who got 3 A*’s but spends all their free time watching TV or the student who got AAB but has spent years getting relevant voluntary experience. Grades will only ever tell part of someone’s story so they can never form the sole basis for any decision.

We should always be aiming for 100% of students to get their A*’s, their Distinctions, their 9’s. We should celebrate the hard work they put in, not tell them their efforts meant nothing. We should help them achieve their best and then make sure they know we’re proud of them for overcoming the stresses, hardships and adversity that any young person can experience regardless of their background. Most of all we should stop letting others belittle their efforts.

Well done to everyone getting their results over the next few weeks. Whatever you got it won’t be the end of your story and even if you didn’t get what you wanted there are always other routes to achieve your dreams. Finally don’t listen to anyone who tells you your grades are worth less because you got them this year instead of 30 years ago – you did the work and you earned them!

* Charley Hasted is a member of the Lib Dem Voice editorial team.