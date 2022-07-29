Sunak and Truss on Grammar Schools

Yesterday Rishi Sunak agreed that he wanted to bring back grammar schools. Earlier Liz Truss had said that she wanted to end the ban on new grammar schools.

I find this profoundly depressing.

No-one should talk about grammar schools in isolation from the rest of the education system. They are one aspect of a selective system which sees all children placed in either a selective grammar school or a non-selective school. Each new grammar school generates, by default, at least two other schools designed for those who don’t attend grammar schools.

Such a system is based on three questionable assumptions.

Bright children are not served well by comprehensive schools. (Odd then that Liz Truss got into Oxford from a comprehensive, even though she now chooses to denigrate her old school.) A child’s educational potential is fixed and can be identified at the age of 11. (This has been thoroughly debunked.) Selective systems benefit all children and society at large. (Ah, where do we start?)

I was a product of the selective system – as indeed were many people who are still in positions of influence and power, who believe that Grammar Schools gave them a good start in life. At the time it didn’t feel right to me. I went to a Grammar School where I was expected to take O levels and A levels while some of my friends were channelled into Secondary Modern Schools where they were forced to leave at 15 without any qualifications. I knew that they were being educationally disadvantaged and that it would have an impact across the whole of their lives.

In 1965 just 20% of pupils gained 5 or more O Level passes in England and Wales – and they would have all been studying at Grammar Schools. By 1975 the majority of local authorities had moved to a comprehensive system, and improvements in attainments started appearing in the 1980s. Over the years the percentage of pupils gaining what is now known as a Level 2 qualification (5 or more GCSEs with A* to C grades, or equivalent) has risen steadily. By 1988 it stood at 30%, but by 2015 it was 86% (although it has dropped back a few points since then). So no-one can argue that outcomes were better under a selective system – it was comprehensive schools that overwhelmingly delivered these results.

And of course there is plenty of research which shows that selection favoured the middle classes. Indeed my feelings of unease solidified when I spent some months in my gap year working for a renowned team who were researching just that.

There are still 163 Grammar Schools in England – only 1% of all schools. However a piece of case law from 1990, called the Greenwich Judgement, means that no school is allowed to restrict its entry to pupils living in the local authority area. As a result most Grammar Schools function at a regional level, and even accept children from hundreds of miles away or from outside the UK. Even if there is a Grammar School in an area its impact on the admissions and outcomes of neighbouring non-selective schools is quite low.

That minimal impact would, of course, change if many new Grammar Schools are introduced. We would be returning to a selective system where all children are sorted into separate schools at a young age. Although those in non-selective schools would still be able to take qualifications, their educational experience would, necessarily, be different from their peers in Grammar Schools – otherwise what would be the point of having selection?

I can think of no educational or social reason why selection at 11 would be of benefit to any child, at any school. So why the posturing by the Tory leadership candidates? Do they really believe that Grammar Schools offer some magic solution to a non-existent problem of underachievement? Or are they pandering to the ageing membership of their party – many of whom would have been Grammar School educated and who liked the social separation it entailed?

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.