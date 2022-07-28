Tories think the only way to win is to be like Lib Dems

If you can’t beat them, imitate them. Is that to become the new motto of the failing Conservative Party? Or should I say flailing party because it’s leaders and members are hitting out at everyone while disregarding their own failures to their party and the country and the world.

With local elections coming up in many parts of the country next May, a Tory councillor has been giving advice on how to get elected. Much of the advice could have come from Paddy Ashdown. Correction. Much of the advice does come from Paddy Ashdown.

In an extraordinary fess up that the Tories have been getting campaigning wrong for decades, Croydon councillor Mario Creatura said over on Conservative Home: “We must use the Lib Dems’ tactics against them.”

Creatura misses a vital point. In order to use “Lib Dem tactics” you need to think like a Lib Dem. You can copy and paste a philosophy and campaigning style that has taken decades to develop into a blog post but you cannot hope out of touch Conservative candidates who expect to be elected by right will suddenly be transformed into local activists.

The starting point for Mario Creatura’s article is the meeting of “100 activists, MPs, candidates and staffers” at Yarnfield Park in Staffordshire last weekend “for a supposed ‘secret’ strategy briefing from party officials. Their topic: Operation ‘Tory Takedown’ – a plan to unseat Conservative MPs in Blue Wall seats.”

Hardly secret. Just he wasn’t invited. And the implication seems to be that Tories don’t hold such meetings. If that is the case, no wonder they are in a mess.

It gets better:

“A poll of 2019 Conservative voters showed that 49 per cent agreed with the statement the Conservative MPs and local councillors are “taking people in the Blue Wall for granted” . It’s this flawed perception that the Liberal Democrats intend to repeat ad nauseum.”

Unfortunately for the Conservatives, this is true. We saw it in Tiverton and Honiton and even more so in North Shropshire. There the Tories parachuted in a candidate from Birmingham who was not allowed to speak to the media for a week because he had no idea where anywhere or anyone was in this deeply rural constituency. Most local Tories, angry with a candidate being imposed from outside, did not turn out to support him.

Creatura then quotes Paddy Ashdown at length including:

The Conservatives, too, though outwardly all-powerful and monolithic, had actually become rather tired politically. They overwhelmingly controlled all the local Councils, had a branch in almost every village, could outspend us many tens of times over… but they had become much more a social organisation than a political one, were used, at the Council level, to being elected without opposition, especially in rural seats and also generally took their vote very much for granted.

Creatura then goes on to cite Paddy’s eight commandments saying it is critical that the Conservatives learn from them:

“We must never be complacent. The safest seats, the bluest Councils, can turn with fierce speed. But there is clearly hope: we can repel their advances, boost our incumbency and still take wards held by opposition parties, irrespective of what’s happening nationally.

“Ashdown built a formidable campaign machine that slowly and consistently delivered significant gains for the Liberal Democrats – and we have their blueprint for how they did it. We know their historic campaign approach, we know their current messaging strategy, we can turn this against them by using their methods to boost our marginal campaigns and our incumbency.”

Creatura concludes by quoting Sun Tzu’s Art of War:

“If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

The reality is that Conservatives repeatedly repeat their mistakes. They think they are the party of the government. Only they can make the right decisions. They have a fantasy that they represent communities, and some Conservatives do that, but too many are distant from the problems day-to-day living and the views of people in their constituencies.

It is credit to the Lib Dems that the Conservatives try to emulate our culture and ways of campaigning. The reality is that the local Conservative are not up to modernising. The national leadership is focused on internal feuds at the expense of the welfare of the country. The Conservative Party is in decline and that can only be a good thing.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.