NHS crisis: Never have so many been ignored by so few

The NHS is in an unparalleled crisis and the whole system seems at the edge of breakdown. Everything from care primary from ambulances, A&Es, staffing of hospitals, through to discharge to care is in crisis. Yet, the NHS is being almost ignored in the leadership debate and by the zombie government.

Last night, ITV news ran a short item on the crisis ahead of tonight’s report on the crisis on Tonight (ITV 8.30pm). Ed Davey said the item was “hard to watch”:

The heartbreak and the chaos the Conservatives have caused in our NHS is hurting patients, nurses and doctors across our country. This piece is very hard to watch. https://t.co/f0WKVOvPcJ — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 27, 2022

Many might find the leadership debates, or perhaps I should say leadership debacle, hard to watch. The economy is vastly important but it is not the only game in town. The NHS should not be a sideshow in the pursuit of politician’s ambitions.

Never have so many been ignored by so few.

Daisy Cooper said:

It doesn’t need to be like this. We don’t need to stand for this. These scenes are the product of political choices. Choices by the Conservative government. The Tories are destroying our NHS. We can and must vote them out.

More than *seven months ago*, I asked the government to commission a CQC investigation into the underlying issues causing the ambulance crisis. Today they’ve announced a hackathon. Give me strength. https://t.co/hwy4Ffc8Hd — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) July 27, 2022

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.