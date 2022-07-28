Scotland’s national drink could be costing more for a dram in Scotland

The SNP Conference in October is proposing a new tax on whisky, to “mitigate the impact of this cost of living crisis”.

The Scottish whisky trade is one of our biggest assets in Scotland, with exports of £4.51bn in 2021. To Moray, whisky is a key part of the barrel in our local economy. You don’t need to look far to see a distillery across our area, with Moray Council listing 16 across the region.

The motion has been penned by the Glasgow Southside branch of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon’s own local branch! How can a Scottish First Minister not understand how important this trade is to us in Moray? Or has she turned a blind eye?

This new levy on whisky may be reasoned as a consequence of the Tory-led cost of living crisis, but in real terms, a higher cost would mean Moray is hit even harder. Distilleries would suffer the cost, and that could in turn impact jobs in Moray.

And what about one of the biggest events in our calendar? The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival. 500 events took place as part of this festival in April and May. If the cost per drink goes up, that could have a knock on effect on the cost to host an event like this and the number of tourists visiting our area could drop.

There are far too many uncertainties and possible impacts for introducing this new Whisky Tax. The proposal should be scrapped before it ferments.

This is surely common-sense economics. If you have something that is a massive export (which already is taxed highly due to Excise Duty), if you tax it higher it will impact your international exports as well as damage the local economies that have a high amount of jobs in the industry.

As Convener of the Moray LibDems, I am totally opposed to this unfair tax on the dram. This hurts Moray and we deserve better. Our local industry, in this case distilleries, deserve better.

* Neil Alexander is a Scottish Liberal Democrat Executive Member. He is a former GCU and University of Greenwich graduate, currently studying part-time for a PhD in Sports Science (Rugby) and Video Game Design - whilst working full time as a Game Designer in Elgin.