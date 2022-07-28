Munira Wilson shortlisted for Ethnicity Awards: Please vote for her

Congratulations to Munira for being shortlisted in the public service or campaigner category of the 2022 Ethnicity Awards. She faces stiff competition. You can vote for her here. The citation reads:
Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson has been serving as the Lib Dem Spokesperson for Education since 2021, using her political platform to campaign against violence, advocate for mental health services, and speak out on behalf of refugee rights. Her own mother fled her homeland of Zanzibar during the revolution, becoming stateless. Munira stated that ‘I couldn’t have become an MP without their hard work and I don’t see why I should turn around and deny that opportunity to other people who want to come do that.’
Honoured to be nominated! https://t.co/9NRQ0Z4omC
— Munira Wilson MP 🇺🇦 (@munirawilson) July 27, 2022