The Voice

Munira Wilson shortlisted for Ethnicity Awards: Please vote for her

By | Thu 28th July 2022 - 11:30 am

Congratulations to Munira for being shortlisted in the public service or campaigner category of the 2022 Ethnicity Awards. She faces stiff competition. You can vote for her here. The citation reads:

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson has been serving as the Lib Dem Spokesperson for Education since 2021, using her political platform to campaign against violence, advocate for mental health services, and speak out on behalf of refugee rights. Her own mother fled her homeland of Zanzibar during the revolution, becoming stateless. Munira stated that ‘I couldn’t have become an MP without their hard work and I don’t see why I should turn around and deny that opportunity to other people who want to come do that.’

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Mark
    Brad, in a world of social media how do you define news reporting?...
  • Lorenzo Cherin
    After reading that, some reasurance, David, Mary,cheers!...
  • Nigel Jones
    We were told on radio this morning that both the leadership candidates would be addressing the cost of living crisis when PM in September. Liz Truss thinks tax...
  • Alison Willott
    When I was a magistrate about 10 years ago, we reckoned that about 40% of our cases were shop-lifting or other petty theft done by drug addicts needing money fo...
  • Jeff
    Chris Moore 27th Jul '22 - 1:12pm: Personally, I love red tape and pointless procedure and men in uniforms. That’s EU red tape which is impo...