Olney: We are currently in the midst of a zombie government

Newshound has never been a fan of zombie films. Far too scary for a hound that failed an audition for Hound of the Baskervilles for being too nice. But as Sarah Olney says, we now have a zombie government and that’s very, very scary.

Responding to a listener on LBC asking who was running the country during the leadership contest, Olney said: “What we are seeing is a really zombie government. With all sorts of crises occurring over the last few weeks” with queues at Dover, rail strikes, record temperatures, fuel prices, the cost of living crisis and a rapidly unfolding crisis in the NHS.

There is a total vacuum. We are not seeing any ministers. I understand there is still a government but the silence has been overwhelming.

We are currently in the midst of a zombie government. Boris Johnson is partying at Chequers whilst ordinary people prepare for another excruciating rise in the cost of living with the upcoming change in the energy price cap. The lack of action to address this is damning. https://t.co/Qu3TIi7eyG — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) July 26, 2022

