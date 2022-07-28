NewsHound

Olney: We are currently in the midst of a zombie government

By | Thu 28th July 2022 - 9:44 am

Newshound has never been a fan of zombie films. Far too scary for a hound that failed an audition for Hound of the Baskervilles for being too nice. But as Sarah Olney says, we now have a zombie government and that’s very, very scary.

Responding to a listener on LBC asking who was running the country during the leadership contest, Olney said: “What we are seeing is a really zombie government. With all sorts of crises occurring over the last few weeks” with queues at Dover, rail strikes, record temperatures, fuel prices, the cost of living crisis and a rapidly unfolding crisis in the NHS.

There is a total vacuum. We are not seeing any ministers. I understand there is still a government but the silence has been overwhelming.

One Comment

  • Nigel Jones 28th Jul '22 - 9:59am

    We were told on radio this morning that both the leadership candidates would be addressing the cost of living crisis when PM in September. Liz Truss thinks tax cuts will in the long term help the economy and therefore people but how long will that take and who will benefit most ? Rishi Sunak has done a temporary u-turn on tax, but contrary to what he previously said, this will benefit the richer people as much if not more than others, but what are his long term plans ?
    Meanwhile the situation gets worse. Time surely for us to put forward our plans for the immediate situation and the long-term structural changes needed in our economy. The public are not hearing from us enough and although Labour get mentioned frequently they don’t seem to have a proper plan just as much as the Conservatives, do they ?

