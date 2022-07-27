2 million unsolved crimes

When the Met Police introduced its Safer Neighbourhood policing strategy in 2004 I was one of many local councillors who warmly welcomed the initiative. And over the years I could witness its effectiveness in driving down crime. It was replicated by Police across the country.

The problem was that Neighbourhood Policing was too successful, so inevitably over time resources were reduced because of low crime rates. Whereas before the teams worked solely on ward issues, today they can be pulled away at any time to deal with issues in the town centre. And guess what happened? – crime levels rose again. You can investigate crime rates in London over time here. (I am focussing on London because it’s what I know, but I am sure similar stories can be told across the UK)

So how did it work? In London each council ward was allocated one police sergeant, supported by two or three other police officers and a couple of PCSOs. Their task was to get to know their patches really well and prevent crime. In particular they focussed on low level crime and anti-social behaviour with the aim of leading perpetrators away from criminal activities.

One example comes to mind. There is a small pocket park in the ward which is completely surrounded by homes, and young people liked to gather there. Trouble began when some of them started throwing stones into back gardens causing some damage. Some of the residents contacted me and asked for a meeting with the police as they felt nothing was being done about it.

So one evening about 30 people crammed into someone’s living room and the police sergeant listened patiently for about an hour while they vented their anger and concerns. The residents were convinced that the problem was caused by a gang from outside the area and that punitive measures were needed.

Once they had all said their piece jaws dropped when the sergeant produced a list of the names and addresses of about 20 young people who had been involved. The police knew exactly who was causing the trouble and they had been quietly dealing with it in a way that would not push the young people further into criminality.

He explained that they all lived in the houses around the park and all had been spoken to. The older ringleaders had been cautioned. Letters had been sent to the parents of the remaining culprits stating that the police were worried that their children were at risk of getting involved with anti-social groups and asking for their support to divert them.

The outcome was that the bad behaviour stopped, the key people were cautioned and watched, the majority of the young people were warned and pushed away from crime and peace was restored. It was a brilliant bit of community policing.

The ward team also worked closely with local schools. In one project they got to know all the Year 6 pupils as they transitioned to secondary schools, running quizzes and holiday activities. In another initiative they closely tracked drug dealing and managed to remove the main criminals.

The priorities for each Safer Neighbourhood team were set by the community, so they held regular Community meetings.

I was recently invited to the retirement do for that police sergeant. He had been taken from us to train others in the techniques he had developed, but eventually it all evaporated and he got promoted into Scotland Yard.

Yesterday our Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael released some figures from an analysis of crime figures last year. It seems 2 million out of 5 million reported cases were recorded as “investigation complete – no suspect identified”.

British Transport Police had the worst record of clearing up crimes with 63% unsolved. Just behind them was the Met who did not identify a suspect in 54% of all cases.

In terms of the kind of cases that were least likely to result in prosecution, the worst three all involved vehicles. So a staggering 94% of cases of thefts from a vehicle are dropped, as are 90% of bicycle thefts and 88% of vehicle interference. What is more worrying is that the fourth crime in the list involves people directly – 85% cases of thefts from a person were dropped.

Alistair Carmichael said:

These shocking figures show criminals are getting away with victimising people on an industrial scale. Conservative Ministers love to talk tough on crime, but they can’t even get the basics right. The Liberal Democrats are calling for a return to proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and focused on cutting crime. The Government should give forces the resources they need to make sure that every crime is investigated. We must reverse years of Conservative neglect that have made our communities less safe and let far too many criminals get away with it.

As a footnote: Today we have learnt that the Conservatives are way behind their own manifesto target of recruiting 20,000 more police officers by March 2023. The data is here. They could only reach that target by increasing the recruitment rate by 800%.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.