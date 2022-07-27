LibLink: Wera Hobhouse on downblousing

In The House Wera Hobhouse introduces us to the concept of downblousing and calls for it to be recognised as an offence.

Downblousing is the latest manifestation of misogyny enabled by the smartphone era. The law must catch up with the times. Somehow downblousing is not covered by existing legislation – voyeurism nor revenge porn laws. Downblousing is where someone’s chest is photographed without their consent. An obviously intrusive, disgusting and frankly wrong act that currently carries no consequences. It is another manifestation of misogyny and violence against women and girls that the law overlooks. It is time that the law caught up with the 21st century. Recently, the Law Commission proposed that new offences are made in England and Wales, following the lead of Northern Irish law. This law would cover all acts of intentionally taking or sharing a sexual, nude or intimate photo or video without consent.

Of course, Wera has successfully tackled others forms of harrassment against women in the past.

In February 2019, my Upskirting Bill became law. This made it illegal to photograph someone from under their skirt without consent. I could not believe that this wasn’t already banned, and the British public strongly agreed. An ITV poll at the time suggested that 96 per cent of the British public supported the criminalisation of upskirting. In the year of its adoption, 153 reports of upskirting were made – some victims being as young as 10 years old. Cyberflashing was criminalised months ago by the government. Some 76 percent of girls aged 12 to 18 have received an unsolicited penis image. It is a form of sexual harassment from which even the physical boundaries of a home offer no respite. I had long encouraged the government to criminalise the abhorrent act. … The law must keep pace with the rising capabilities of technology. This government was slow to act on upskirting and cyberflashing, and now they must look to tackling downblousing.

You can read the full article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.