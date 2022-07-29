Trolling the weather

The BBC tells us that their weather forecasters have been trolled about their heatwave reports.

Weather forecasters report unprecedented trolling during UK heatwave coverage https://t.co/W2HkB8ugWU — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 29, 2022

Tweets aimed at BBC Weather and its presenters featured personal insults and messages such as “it’s just summer” – many described advice on how to stay cool as pandering to the “woke-brigade” or for “snowflakes”. Other tweets accused the Met Office and the BBC of spreading “alarmism” and “hysteria”, telling both to “stop scaremongering”. Hundreds of people have also shared their experiences of the 1976 heatwave on social media, with many making the false suggestion that this month’s heatwave was “no different”. … BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker said: “What frustrates me most is when I’m accused of twisting the truth. As meteorologists, we report facts. There is no conspiracy.”

I have huge sympathy for the forecasters who are doing their job with great professionalism. Rather than scaremongering, if anything, they are very restrained in their comments, and rarely explain to viewers directly about the reasons for extreme weather.

For those who are unaware of this social media phenomenon, here is the Wikipedia definition of trolling:

In Internet slang, a troll is a person who posts inflammatory, insincere, digressive, extraneous, or off-topic messages in an online community (such as social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc.), a newsgroup, forum, chat room, online video game, or blog), with the intent of provoking readers into displaying emotional responses, or manipulating others’ perception.

Here on Lib Dem Voice we know a thing or two about trolling. Trolling is, of course, very prevalent in political contexts, but that is no reason not to challenge it. We want this to be a safe space where people can discuss issues and agree to disagree courteously. That is why we make this statement under each post:

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

Unlike some social media outlets we do actively patrol comments and remove any that fall short. Some are picked up by our magic moderation filter, but others are missed and are automatically published. But we editors are not sitting at our laptops all day scanning comments so sometimes we do miss inappropriate comments. If you spot any please email us on [email protected].

Needless to say, we do get trolled ourselves, mainly being accused of censorship if we don’t publish a comment.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.