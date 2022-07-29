ALDC by-election report 28th July

Another week goes by, another round of up all things By-elections goes live. A noticeably quiet week for principal by-elections with one only two being contested across the country. However, a very action-packed agenda on the Town Council front and more specifically, Town Council by-elections in Westhoughton, three in one evening!

As Liberal Democrats we take Town and Parish elections extremely seriously. Community politicians are the beating heart of our democracy, and we pride ourselves on representing our communities as close as possible to the people that we represent.

So here we have it one hold, one gain and one near miss rounds up a great evening for the local Liberal Democrat team in Westhoughton. Alison Jackson or should I say councillor Alison Jackson gained Ward Hoskers and Hart ward, whilst Linda Maher comfortably held onto Central ward. Commiserations go out to Ryan Hough who was pipped to the post by only 29 votes, it was nearly a perfect night for the local Liberal Democrat team!

Liberal Democrats (Alison Jackson): 137

Labour: 90

Conservative: 89

Independent: 64

Liberal Democrats (Linda Maher): 276

Labour: 171

Conservative: 129

Independent: 87

Conservative: 415

Liberal Democrats (Ryan Hough): 384

Labour: 208

Independent: 52

Green: 21

Over to the two principal authority elections then. On Colchester BC Keiron Franks secured a commendable second place with a distinctive vote share increase but was unfortunately pipped to victory by the Conservatives. Thank you Keiron Franks for providing a credible alternative in Lexden and Braiswick ward. On Northeast Derbyshire DC, Nadine Dart was on the ballot paper for the Liberal Democrats. We extend our utmost gratitude for standing for the Liberal Democrats but Labour held onto the seat.

Conservative: 1372 [63.7%, +11.8%]

Liberal Democrat (Kieron Franks): 621 [28.8%, +6.6%]

Labour: 251 [7.5%, -7.4%]

Labour: 806 [65.9%,+34.6%]

Conservative: 361 [29.5%, -14.4%]

Green: 34 [2.8%, from nowhere]

Liberal Democrat (Nadine Dart): 22 [1.8%, -8.9%]

* Paul Heilbron is a Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC