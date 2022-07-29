Paul Heilbron

ALDC by-election report 28th July

By | Fri 29th July 2022 - 8:00 pm

Another week goes by, another round of up all things By-elections goes live. A noticeably quiet week for principal by-elections with one only two being contested across the country. However, a very action-packed agenda on the Town Council front and more specifically, Town Council by-elections in Westhoughton, three in one evening!

As Liberal Democrats we take Town and Parish elections extremely seriously. Community politicians are the beating heart of our democracy, and we pride ourselves on representing our communities as close as possible to the people that we represent.

So here we have it one hold, one gain and one near miss rounds up a great evening for the local Liberal Democrat team in Westhoughton. Alison Jackson or should I say councillor Alison Jackson gained Ward Hoskers and Hart ward, whilst Linda Maher comfortably held onto Central ward. Commiserations go out to Ryan Hough who was pipped to the post by only 29 votes, it was nearly a perfect night for the local Liberal Democrat team!

 

Westhoughton TC, Hoskers and Hart

Liberal Democrats (Alison Jackson): 137
Labour: 90
Conservative: 89
Independent: 64

 

Westhoughton TC, Central

Liberal Democrats (Linda Maher): 276
Labour: 171
Conservative: 129
Independent: 87

 

Westhoughton TC, White Horse

Conservative: 415
Liberal Democrats (Ryan Hough): 384
Labour: 208
Independent: 52
Green: 21

 

Over to the two principal authority elections then. On Colchester BC Keiron Franks secured a commendable second place with a distinctive vote share increase but was unfortunately pipped to victory by the Conservatives. Thank you Keiron Franks for providing a credible alternative in Lexden and Braiswick ward. On Northeast Derbyshire DC, Nadine Dart was on the ballot paper for the Liberal Democrats. We extend our utmost gratitude for standing for the Liberal Democrats but Labour held onto the seat.

 

Colchester BC, Lexden and Braiswick 

Conservative: 1372 [63.7%, +11.8%]
Liberal Democrat (Kieron Franks): 621 [28.8%, +6.6%]
Labour: 251 [7.5%, -7.4%]

 

North East Derbyshire DC, Pilsley and Morton

Labour: 806 [65.9%,+34.6%]
Conservative: 361 [29.5%, -14.4%]
Green: 34 [2.8%, from nowhere]
Liberal Democrat (Nadine Dart): 22 [1.8%, -8.9%]

 

* Paul Heilbron is a Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC

One Comment

  • Ian Patterson 29th Jul '22 - 8:38pm

    Pace the Colchester result, we were not pipped at the post. The Tory candidate won by a near 35% majority. Weren’t we once more competitive in Colchester in the Alliance days?

