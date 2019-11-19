19 November 2019 – today’s press releases

Johnson offers failed knife crime policies

Lib Dems respond to Farage comments on local Tory and Brexit Party deals

Swinson: ITV debate proves people at home deserve so much better

CCHQ’s Twitter factchecking ploy is straight of Putin’s playbook

Johnson offers failed knife crime policies

Responding to Boris Johnson’s announcement on knife crime, Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor Ed Davey said:

The UK is in the grip of an epidemic of serious violence, and we urgently need real solutions. Instead, all the Tories can offer are the same old failed policies. These Conservative policies are all about seeming tough on crime, but they won’t actually do anything to make our communities safer. Boris Johnson tried a massive expansion of suspicion-less Stop and Search when he was Mayor. His own Government’s analysis shows it didn’t work to stop knife crime then, and it won’t work now. All it will do is see more young BAME people disproportionately targeted and undermine the trust and confidence police officers need to gather intelligence and prevent crime. Only the Liberal Democrats will invest in the things that actually work to build safer communities: more community policing, more youth services and a proper public health approach to serious violence.

Lib Dems respond to Farage comments on local Tory and Brexit Party deals

Responding to Nigel Farage’s comments that deals are being done at a local level between Brexit Party and Conservative candidates, Liberal Democrat Shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake said:

The Conservative party is no longer recognisable to millions of moderate voters across the country. They have gone from the party of Ken Clarke and Michael Heseltine to the party of Nigel Farage and Donald Trump. With so little to separate the Brexit Party and Tories, it’s little wonder their candidates no longer see each other as competition. The Liberal Democrats are the only party that will end this nightmare by stopping Brexit and building a brighter future for our country.

Swinson: ITV debate proves people at home deserve so much better

Responding to tonight’s ITV debate, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said:

People watching at home deserve so much better than what was on offer tonight. Both people on that stage want Brexit and there was no one on that stage arguing to remain in the European Union. Staying in the EU is better for our economy, better for our environment, and better for our NHS. A brighter future is possible, but it is not on offer from either of the two old, tired parties.

CCHQ’s Twitter factchecking ploy is straight of Putin’s playbook

Responding to Conservatives rebranding their Twitter account as “factcheckUK” during tonight’s ITV leaders’ debate, Liberal Democrat Shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake said: