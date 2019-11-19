Jo’s ITV interview – the highlights

Here are the higlights of Jo’s ITV interview:

On uniting the country by tacking the issues that made Leave voters feel so dissatisfied in the first place:

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson says she would revoke Article 50 if she were to be elected prime minister #ITVinterviews https://t.co/MtNtsEXhha pic.twitter.com/y9stbzcDTS — ITV News (@itvnews) November 19, 2019

And on tackling the climate emergency and how the EU helps us:

Jo Swinson says Labour are "all over the place" on the Brexit issue and says EU has been helpful to the UK in tackling big issues like climate change #ITVinterviews https://t.co/MtNtsEXhha pic.twitter.com/To52Dv5Y8G — ITV News (@itvnews) November 19, 2019

Liberal Democrats will not put either BorisJohnson or Jeremy Corbyn into power. They are not good enough for our country and we don’t have to accept it:

The Liberal Democrats will not support either the Conservatives or Labour in coalition if there was a hung parliament, Jo Swinson says #ITVinterviews https://t.co/MtNtsEXhha pic.twitter.com/9x1eYYs5xK — ITV News (@itvnews) November 19, 2019

And the importance of our plans for free childcare: