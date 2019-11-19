Jo’s ITV interview – the highlights

Here are the higlights of Jo’s ITV interview:
On uniting the country by tacking the issues that made Leave voters feel so dissatisfied in the first place:
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson says she would revoke Article 50 if she were to be elected prime minister #ITVinterviews https://t.co/MtNtsEXhha pic.twitter.com/y9stbzcDTS
— ITV News (@itvnews) November 19, 2019
And on tackling the climate emergency and how the EU helps us:
Jo Swinson says Labour are "all over the place" on the Brexit issue and says EU has been helpful to the UK in tackling big issues like climate change #ITVinterviews https://t.co/MtNtsEXhha pic.twitter.com/To52Dv5Y8G
— ITV News (@itvnews) November 19, 2019
Liberal Democrats will not put either BorisJohnson or Jeremy Corbyn into power. They are not good enough for our country and we don’t have to accept it:
The Liberal Democrats will not support either the Conservatives or Labour in coalition if there was a hung parliament, Jo Swinson says #ITVinterviews https://t.co/MtNtsEXhha pic.twitter.com/9x1eYYs5xK
— ITV News (@itvnews) November 19, 2019
And the importance of our plans for free childcare:
Free childcare will allow families to build brighter futures and help to create a fairer economy. #ITVDebate
Check out more of our plan for a #BrighterFuture for Britain 👇https://t.co/lvWPhIGvpg pic.twitter.com/9MnoPT52Zw
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) November 19, 2019
She did well there. In fact I’d say all 4 of the interviewees in this programme did much better than the supposedly top two in the head-to-head debate. I don’t know how many viewers will have watched this ‘epilogue,’ but I feel Jo did about as well as she could in the restricted format.
Jo Swinson was asked about the possibility of Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson resigning.
Boris Johnson has purged the Conservative Parliamentary Party of Remainers and forced all his candidates to support Leave. The rump of the Tory Party will probably look increasingly like a Nasty Party.
Labour’s failure on anti-Semitism means that they already are a Nasty Party.
Neither of the 2 main parties are worth a penny.Equally some of the questions asked were pathetic when we have the most monumental period in the countries history round the corner.
Jo was lucky not to be in the earlier debate with the 2 so called “main party” leaders.
She did very well in a much more informative format, as did all other leaders in the later programme. The Boris and Corbyn event lowered the bar so far that it was good we were kept out of it and that Jo was then able to come across as reasonable and could consider the issues and make sensible responses, which was impossible in the early programme.
I agree that Jo did well here. She is at her best in these kind of face-to-face situations, I think. It will be interesting to get the audience figures for this.
Now, all candidates and activists please note that Sky’s political reporter is asking you to contact him on twitter and talk about what reaction you’re getting on the doorsteps. I’m sure the other parties have plenty of folk talking to him, so let’s make sure we do it as well – talk up how positive voters are in our target seats, street-stalls etc. https://twitter.com/lewis_goodall/status/1196732749404672002
This kind of thing really does influence the way the media cover us, so please lets all do it. Otherwise, don’t complain about the bad coverage we get if you’re not prepared to do your bit when you get the chance! (Pass this on to your fellow activists as well).