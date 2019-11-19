The Voice

Jo’s take on the #itvdebate

By | Tue 19th November 2019 - 9:23 pm

Jo Swinson has taken to Twitter to make her points in the Leaders’ debate from which she has been excluded. A shout out to the people who so quickly cut together excerpts from the debate and clips of Jo putting the alternative view for people to share on social media.

https://twitter.com/joswinson/status/1196894190560518147?s=20

The press office got sassy again:

After the debate, Jo said:

People watching at home deserve so much better than what was on offer tonight.

Both people on that stage want Brexit and there was no one on that stage arguing to remain in the European Union.

Staying in the EU is better for our economy, better for our environment, and better for our NHS.

A brighter future is possible, but it is not on offer from either of the two old, tired parties.

And her closing statement:

She didn’t waste her time during the debate wither, doing a WhatsApp interview with Buzzfeed. Her undisputed status as the Queen of Gifs is clear.

Her half time analysis was pretty brutal:

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • John Marriott 19th Nov '19 - 10:42pm

    Not you as well, Jo? We had enough of Johnson going on about Brexit. As for Corbyn’s prevarication, he is surely entitled to do what Harold Wilson did in 1975. Let the people decide. In fact I thought that this was what the Lib Dems were all about a while back. One quote from Johnson had me in stitches, when he said that the royal family was ‘beyond reproach’. I didn’t think much of the ‘moderator’ either.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 19th Nov - 10:42pm
    Not you as well, Jo? We had enough of Johnson going on about Brexit. As for Corbyn’s prevarication, he is surely entitled to do what...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 19th Nov - 9:42pm
    Largely agree with John Marriott - except that whilst Johnson waffled, patronised and misled, Mr Corbyn actually tried to deal with the issues. Thought the...
  • User AvatarHywel 19th Nov - 9:28pm
    When I rewrote the party's election campaign guides I made specific reference to committee room machismo saying that the traditional approach of not allowing people...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 19th Nov - 9:15pm
    @ Margaret "I do hope that a LibDem Government would reverse some of the structural Andrew Lansley changes to the NHS, which required all services...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 19th Nov - 9:13pm
    I do hope that a LibDem Government would reverse some of the structural Andrew Lansley changes to the NHS, which required all services to be...
  • User AvatarTonyH 19th Nov - 9:11pm
    I've just forced myself to watch the dreadful Jezza/Bozza 'debate.' It was even worse than I had expected. I still think it was disgraceful that...