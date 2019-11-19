Jo’s take on the #itvdebate

Jo Swinson has taken to Twitter to make her points in the Leaders’ debate from which she has been excluded. A shout out to the people who so quickly cut together excerpts from the debate and clips of Jo putting the alternative view for people to share on social media.

What Johnson and Corbyn won't tell you is that whatever happens if we leave the EU, this is the beginning of years of negotiations. The Liberal Democrats will stop Brexit on day one and build a brighter future #ITVDebate pic.twitter.com/TtDaHtVd8I — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) November 19, 2019

What Johnson and Corbyn won't tell you: Brexit will put your jobs at risk and make your weekly food shop cost more. Liberal Democrats will stop Brexit and create a fairer economy. #ITVDebate pic.twitter.com/YOq5JTGwzP — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) November 19, 2019

The press office got sassy again:

After the debate, Jo said:

People watching at home deserve so much better than what was on offer tonight. Both people on that stage want Brexit and there was no one on that stage arguing to remain in the European Union. Staying in the EU is better for our economy, better for our environment, and better for our NHS. A brighter future is possible, but it is not on offer from either of the two old, tired parties.

And her closing statement:

The voice of Remain was shut out of #ITVDebate tonight. You heard nothing new from two backwards looking parties, both of whom want to deliver Brexit. You can choose differently. On 12 December, vote Liberal Democrat to stop Brexit and build a brighter future. pic.twitter.com/HiPpKCf0o8 — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) November 19, 2019

She didn’t waste her time during the debate wither, doing a WhatsApp interview with Buzzfeed. Her undisputed status as the Queen of Gifs is clear.

