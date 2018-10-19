Mark Valladares

19 October 2018 – today’s press release…

By | Fri 19th October 2018 - 9:20 pm

Only one today, with Parliament not in session, and all eyes turning to tomorrow’s march…

Cable at People’s Vote march: Brexit is dividing generations

Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable will be speaking at the People’s Vote march in London tomorrow afternoon.

Vince is expected to say:

Tragically, Brexit divides one generation from another.

A substantial majority of my generation voted to leave.

A substantial majority of the young voted to remain.

Your generation [the young] is being betrayed by mine. By those who look to the past, who see Britain as a museum.

As a bonus today, here’s a link to something which has come to me as a bolt out of a clear blue sky. And, given that I was, prior to the Brexit referendum, the Party’s European Returning Officer for London, that might give an idea as to my level of surprise.

Liberal Democrats to begin process of selecting MEP candidates for European elections

I trust that the State Candidates Committees are aware of this…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

One Comment

  • expats 19th Oct '18 - 9:45pm

    Tragically, Brexit divides one generation from another……….A substantial majority of my generation voted to leave………A substantial majority of the young voted to remain…….
    Your generation [the young] is being betrayed by mine. By those who look to the past, who see Britain as a museum…………..

    Such remarks will do nothing to bridge the divide that his first sentence identifies.

    I can only surmise that Vince is trying to impress the younger generation with his comments; sadly,Vince has ‘form’ in such an approach.

