19 October 2018 – today’s press release…

Only one today, with Parliament not in session, and all eyes turning to tomorrow’s march…

Cable at People’s Vote march: Brexit is dividing generations

Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable will be speaking at the People’s Vote march in London tomorrow afternoon.

Vince is expected to say:

Tragically, Brexit divides one generation from another. A substantial majority of my generation voted to leave. A substantial majority of the young voted to remain. Your generation [the young] is being betrayed by mine. By those who look to the past, who see Britain as a museum.

As a bonus today, here’s a link to something which has come to me as a bolt out of a clear blue sky. And, given that I was, prior to the Brexit referendum, the Party’s European Returning Officer for London, that might give an idea as to my level of surprise.

Liberal Democrats to begin process of selecting MEP candidates for European elections

I trust that the State Candidates Committees are aware of this…

